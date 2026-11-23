Researchers at Northern Arizona University are developing technology to detect bark beetles inside living trees.

They hope forestry workers will be able to find infestations before they spread.

Bark beetles feed on trees by tunneling beneath the bark and cutting off their water supply, and drought-stressed trees are especially vulnerable. But NAU professor Christopher Mann says the bugs are not silent.

"They make these very tiny chirping sounds," Mann said.

Mann is the advisor on the project. He and others are creating a tool to allow forestry workers to check trees for beetles without cutting or damaging them.

“So my team at Northern Arizona University is developing a way to listen to a tree using a grid of microphones and pinpoint where the beetles are inside of it," Mann said. "We're creating our own portable acoustic camera that shows where the sound is coming from in 3D and this device is designed to cost much less than commercial tools available today."

Infested trees must be removed quickly to contain outbreaks and early detection is essential to protecting forest health.

The Arizona Board of Regents recently approved a no-cost extension of a Regents’ Research Grant for the project, which began in 2022.

The beetles are one of the most destructive threats for Arizona forests. Last year, aerial surveys found bark beetles killed trees across nearly 105,000 acres of Arizona forest. That was nearly more than three times the year before.