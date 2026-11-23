A conservative thinktank is suing the Tolleson Union High School District for charging several thousand dollars for copies of public records. Superintendent Jeremy Calles is standing his ground.

The Goldwater Institute argues in its complaint that the West Valley school district is out of line for charging $13,000 for records, which are subject to public disclosure. The group is seeking details for thousands of dollars in payments to a theme park, a limousine company and a casino.

In a statement, Calles said those payments have reasonable explanations. He said the theme park was for a field trip and the limousine company was used to rent a charter bus for a school trip.

“The Goldwater references JET Limousines in hopes of convincing the general public that I and perhaps the Governing Board are riding around town in a nice stretch Escalade like the one you see on the front page for JET Limousines. However, the truth is that what was rented was the Motor Coach on the back page for our students,” Calles said.

He added that it’s disappointing that the media is reporting on this, but not on the district’s positive ratings.

As for the price for providing the records, Calles maintains charging a dollar per page is reasonable.

“The questioning of how we spend our funds has been somehow wrapped into a lawsuit about how a group of lawyers believes that a dollar is too expensive,” he wrote.

The Goldwater Institute argues that the fee is “excessive” and claims the district is charging too much to dissuade records requests.

“They're asking an unreasonable fee to essentially obstruct public access to information that the public is entitled to,” Skankey told KJZZ.

The charge of $1 per page is for printed copies of the records, while Goldwater Institute attorney Stacy Skankey said her organization asked for electronic records.

The Goldwater Institute said it requested similar records from other districts, like the Kyrene Elementary School District, which provided them for free, according to the lawsuit.