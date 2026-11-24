ASU extends streamlined graduate school enrollment to students with MCCCD bachelor's degrees
ASU has partnered with the Maricopa County Community Colleges District to include it in the university's streamlined graduate admissions process.
The program will send community college graduates holding bachelor's degrees direct admission offers to ASU master's programs.
The agreement expands what was already offered to ASU students, in an attempt to strengthen the state’s workforce in fields like health, technology and business.
KJZZ is licensed to the Maricopa County Community College District.
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