2 Phoenix high schools using learning model to solve real-world problems see absenteeism drop
Students at two Phoenix high schools are using a learning model that connects what they’re taught in the classroom to the real world.
Junior Achievement of Arizona is a nonprofit organization that educates students in grades K-12 on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurial skills. They’ve partnered with Cactus Canyon and Alhambra High Schools to launch their 3DE model.
Junior Achievement of Arizona Chief Operating Officer Anne Landers said the model has been around for a while in other states, but is new to Arizona.
“This model is resulting in a reduction in absenteeism, something we know is a problem here in Arizona," Landers said. "It's increasing academic performance. It's increasing student engagement and their sense of belonging.”
The model presents students with real-world problems and tasks them with using what they’re learning in the classroom to solve those problems.
“Currently our 10th graders are wrapping up a case challenge with the Phoenix Zoo," Landers said. "So the challenge they're working on with the zoo is how might the zoo improve their customer service for, or customer experience for people who have different abilities.”
A first-year district analysis shows:
- Absenteeism dropped by nearly 12% among 3DE students, compared to their non-3DE peers
- A 33.5% increase in students seeing the relevance of school
- A 42.2% shift in students reporting a sense of belonging
- 19.4% improvement in students reporting they have caring teachers
- 100% of administrators say they would choose to participate again and viewed 3DE as a more effective education model than traditional instructional approaches.
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