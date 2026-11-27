UA, University of New Mexico to get millions in federal grant money to work on rural healthcare
The University of Arizona is getting about $5 million in federal grant money to work with the University of New Mexico on rural healthcare.
The two universities will receive a total of about $13.5 million from a National Institutes of Health program that aims to make sure clinical studies reflect the populations they serve.
Some of the money will pay for a trial to look at effective hypertension and diabetes management for rural communities in Arizona, New Mexico and two other states.
Researchers hope to learn the ideal combination of telehealth treatments for adults from such places with those conditions.
Other funds will go to primary care research and workforce development.
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