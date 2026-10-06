2026 Arizona 1st Congressional District race: The candidates

Learn more about the candidates for the 2026 race for Arizona's 1st Congressional District race.

Jay Feely / Facebook Jay Feely

Jay Feely

Party: Republican

Website: https://www.jayfeelyforcongress.com/

Jay Feely is a former NFL kicker and longtime sports commentator. He beat out Joesph Chaplik and John Trobough in the GOP primary election. Feely is a personal friend of President Trump and is running with the president's endorsement and the support of Turning Point USA’s political arm. Feely said that his top priority in Congress will be to codify Trump’s executive actions into laws in order, he says, to keep the border secure. He says there are a lot of “questions” about whether elections are safe or have been stolen.

Amish Shah / amishforarizona.com Amish Shah

Amish Shah

Party: Democrat

Website: https://www.amishforarizona.com/

Amish Shah is an emergency room doctor and a former state legislator. He beat out Marlene Galan-Woods, Jonathan Treble and Rick McCartney in the Democratic primary. Shah ran for the same seat in 2024 but lost in the general election to Congressman David Schweikert, who opted against running for reelection this fall. Shah joined the Democratic party in the 1990s and faced some criticism from his party in the state Legislature for working and voting with Republicans on certain issues. Shah’s GOP opponent calls him a “socialist.” Shah supports universal healthcare and wants to repeal much of H.R.1, the One Big Beautiful Bill.