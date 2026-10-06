2026 Arizona 2nd Congressional District race: The candidates

Learn more about the candidates for the 2026 race for Arizona's 2nd Congressional District race.

Eli Crane / Facebook Eli Crane headshot

Eli Crane

Party: Republican

Website: https://eliforarizona.com/

Eli Crane is the incumbent Congressman and a former Navy SEAL. He has represented district two since 2023. Crane was endorsed by President Trump in that election and has the backing of Turning Point USA’s political arm this year. He’s a member of the House Freedom Caucus. Crane has said that elections are not safe. He co-founded a company with his wife called Bottle Breacher which made bottle openers out of bullet casings, but sold the company in 2022.

Jonathan Nez / Facebook Jonathan Nez

Jonathan Nez

Party: Democrat

Website: https://www.jonathannezforaz.com/

Jonathan Nez is challenging incumbent Eli Crane for the second election cycle in a row. CD2 leans red, and Crane beat Nez by nine points in 2024. Nez served as president of Navajo Nation from 2019-2023, but lost his reelection bid to President Buu Nygren in 2022. If elected, Nez would be Arizona’s first Native American representative in congress. His campaign has four main pillars: lowering the cost of healthcare and housing, tackling corruption, building rural infrastructure, and protecting water secutiy and food availability.