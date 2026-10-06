2026 Arizona 4th Congressional District race: The candidates

Learn more about the candidates for the 2026 race for Arizona's 4th Congressional District race.

Zuhdi Jasser and Greg Stanton / Facebook Zuhdi Jasser and Greg Stanton

Zuhdi Jasser

Party: Republican

Website: https://z4az.com/

Zuhdi Jasser is a doctor and former lieutenant commander in the Navy. He now runs his own medical practice. He ran for the same congressional seat in 2024, but lost in the GOP primary to Kelly Cooper. His priorities include lowering the cost of living, balancing the federal budget and putting more money into border security. He is known as a conservative religious and political commentator. Jasser founded the American Islamic Forum for Democracy which espouses that the religion of Islam should not shape state government and encourages Muslims not to reject Western values.

Zuhdi Jasser and Greg Stanton / Facebook Zuhdi Jasser and Greg Stanton

Greg Stanton

Party: Democrat

Website: https://www.stantonforarizona.com/

Greg Stanton is the incumbent Congressman and has represented the Phoenix area in Washington, D.C., since 2019. Before that, Stanton was the mayor of Phoenix from 2012-2018 and was on the city council from 2000-2009. Stanton is also an attorney and served as the state’s deputy attorney general from 2009-2011. He defeated Kai Newkirk in the Democratic primary by a wide margin.