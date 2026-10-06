2026 Arizona 5th Congressional District race: The candidates

Learn more about the candidates for the 2026 race for Arizona's 5th Congressional District race.

Mark Lamb / Facebook Mark Lamb

Mark Lamb

Party: Republican

Website: https://marklamb.us/

Mark Lamb is a former Pinal County Sheriff who built a public reputation and large social media following through popular YouTube videos and television shows focused on his work enforcing the law in the state’s third-largest county. This campaign season, Lamb has been dogged by allegations of infildelity, sexting and other sordid behavior revealed in a series of Arizona Republic stories. The controversy did little to derail Lamb, who easily the Republican nomination with President Trump's endorsement in deep-red CD5.

Elizabeth Lee / Instagram Elizabeth Lee

Elizabeth Lee

Party: Democrat

Website: https://www.nurselee4az.com/about

Elizabeth Lee is a nurse and reproductive healthcare expert who is running as an underdog in CD5, a heavily Republican district where a Democrat has not won more than 41% of the vote in recent elections. Lee said she is running for Congress to bring a patient advocate to Washington, D.C. and help fix the country's healthcare system.