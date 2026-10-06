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2026 Arizona 5th Congressional District race: The candidates

KJZZ | By Camryn Sanchez
Published October 6, 2026 at 8:05 PM MST

Learn more about the candidates for the 2026 race for Arizona's 5th Congressional District race.

Mark Lamb headshots
Mark Lamb
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Mark Lamb

Mark Lamb

Party: Republican
Website: https://marklamb.us/

Mark Lamb is a former Pinal County Sheriff who built a public reputation and large social media following through popular YouTube videos and television shows focused on his work enforcing the law in the state’s third-largest county. This campaign season, Lamb has been dogged by allegations of infildelity, sexting and other sordid behavior revealed in a series of Arizona Republic stories. The controversy did little to derail Lamb, who easily the Republican nomination with President Trump's endorsement in deep-red CD5.

Elizabeth Lee headshot
Elizabeth Lee
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Elizabeth Lee

Elizabeth Lee

Party: Democrat
Website: https://www.nurselee4az.com/about

Elizabeth Lee is a nurse and reproductive healthcare expert who is running as an underdog in CD5, a heavily Republican district where a Democrat has not won more than 41% of the vote in recent elections. Lee said she is running for Congress to bring a patient advocate to Washington, D.C. and help fix the country's healthcare system.

Arizona Voter Guide
Get information on Arizona races to watch, vote centers, ballots and the latest 2026 election news.

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Elections Arizona politicsPoliticsGilbertChandler
Camryn Sanchez
Camryn Sanchez is a senior field correspondent at KJZZ covering everything to do with Arizona politics.
See stories by Camryn Sanchez
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