2026 Arizona 6th Congressional District race: The candidates

Learn more about the candidates for the 2026 race for Arizona's 6th Congressional District race.

Juan Ciscomani / juanciscomani.com Juan Ciscomani

Juan Ciscomani

Party: Republican

Website: https://juanciscomani.com/

Juan Ciscomani is the two-term incumbent in CD6, one of the most competitive congressional districts in the country. He previously worked as an advisor for former Gov. Doug Ducey and vice-chair of the Arizona-Mexico Commission. Ciscomani was ranked as one of the most bipartisan members of Arizona's Congressional delegation by Bridge Grades, a nonpartisan group. But critics have argued he is too deferential to President Trump, citing his decision to vote for The One, Big, Beautiful Bill despite expressing concerns about how it could impact his district.

JoAnna Mendoza / Facebook JoAnna Mendoza

JoAnna Mendoza

Party: Democrat

Website: https://www.joannamendoza.com/

JoAnna Mendoza is a Navy veteran and former Marine Corps drill sergeant who grew up in Eloy, Ariz. in a family of farmworkers. She said she is running to restore services that benefit working families in her district, such as SNAP food assistance and Medicaid, that have faced cuts in recent years. She has faced criticism for her past support for reallocating some money currently directed to law enforcement budgets and for purging her social media accounts of past controversial positions.