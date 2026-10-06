2026 Arizona Corporation Commission race: The candidates

Learn more about the candidates for the 2026 race for Arizona Corporation Commission.

Ralph Heap / azcc.vote Ralph Heap

Ralph Heap

Website: https://azcc.vote/

Ralph Heap is a retired orthopedic surgeon and first-term Republican lawmaker in the Arizona House of Representatives, who succeeeded his son, Justin Heap, who is now the Maricopa County Recorder. At the legislature, Heap was a member of the far-right Freedom Caucus. He is running on a platform that Arizona needs to add more coal power to its energy mix. Heap is also facing an investigation by the Arizona Clean Elections Commission over allegations he violated state campaign finance laws.

Jonathon Hill / votehillaz.com Jonathon Hill

Jonathon Hill

Website: https://www.votehillaz.com/

Jonathon Hill is a spacecraft engineer and geologist at Arizona State University who has worked on missions with NASA. He is running alongside fellow Democrat Clara Pratte on a platform that the commission should do more to curtail excessive rate increases and the impact of large users like data centers on residential utility bills. The Democrats also support a push for more renewable energy development by the state's utilities. Hill ran unsuccessfully for the commission in 2022.

Clara Pratte / Facebook Clara Pratte

Clara Pratte

Website: https://www.claraforaz.com/

Clara Pratte grew up on the Navajo Nation and previously worked in Washington, D.C. in a variety of jobs, including leading the Navajo Nation’s office there. She also chaired the Democratic National Committee’s Native Caucus with former President Joe Biden’s campaign and administration. She co-founded Navajo Power, which partners with tribal communities to build renewable energy projects. Pratte is running alongside fellow Democrat Jonathon Hill on a platform that the commission should do more to curtail excessive rate increases and the impact of large users like data centers on residential utility bills. The Democrats also support a push for more renewable energy development by the state's utilities.

Kevin Thompson / Facebook Kevin Thompson

Kevin Thompson

Website: https://thompsonforcorpcomm.com/

Kevin Thompson, an incumbent Republican, was first elected to the Arizona Corporation Commission in 2022. He previously served as chairman of the all-Republican commission and helped oversee the removal of a number of rules approved by past regulators, including a renewable energy requirement for the state's utilities. He is an Air Force veteran and former Mesa City Councilman. Prior to joining the city council, he was a lobbyist for Southwest Gas and now owns a government relations consulting firm.