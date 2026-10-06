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2026 Arizona governor's race: The candidates

KJZZ | By Camryn Sanchez,
Wayne Schutsky
Published October 6, 2026 at 8:09 PM MST

Learn more about the candidates for the 2026 race for Arizona governor.

Andy Biggs
Andy Biggs
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Andy Biggs

Andy Biggs

Party: Republican
Website: https://biggsforarizona.com/

Andy Biggs is a longtime congressman who previously served in the state legislature. He’s also a retired attorney. In Congress, Biggs chaired the conservative Freedom Caucus for two years and is still a member of the group. He is endorsed by President Donald Trump and has been a part of the “MAGA” movement for years. Biggs beat out fellow Congressman David Schweikert and two other Republicans in the primary election.

Katie Hobbs headshot
Katie Hobbs
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Katie Hobbs

Katie Hobbs

Party: Democrat
Website: https://katiehobbs.org/

Katie Hobbs is the incumbent governor of Arizona and ran unopposed in this year’s primary election. She previously served four years as secretary of state and served in the state legislature from 2010-2020. Hobbs also worked as a social worker. As governor she’s vetoed a record number of bills, most of which passed out of the Legislature on party lines without Democratic support.

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Elections Arizona politicsPolitics
Camryn Sanchez
Camryn Sanchez is a senior field correspondent at KJZZ covering everything to do with Arizona politics.
See stories by Camryn Sanchez
Wayne Schutsky
Wayne Schutsky is a senior field correspondent covering Arizona politics on KJZZ. He has over a decade of experience as a journalist reporting on local communities in Arizona and the state Capitol.
See stories by Wayne Schutsky
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