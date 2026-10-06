2026 Arizona governor's race: The candidates

Learn more about the candidates for the 2026 race for Arizona governor.

Andy Biggs / Facebook

Andy Biggs



Andy Biggs

Party: Republican

Website: https://biggsforarizona.com/

Andy Biggs is a longtime congressman who previously served in the state legislature. He’s also a retired attorney. In Congress, Biggs chaired the conservative Freedom Caucus for two years and is still a member of the group. He is endorsed by President Donald Trump and has been a part of the “MAGA” movement for years. Biggs beat out fellow Congressman David Schweikert and two other Republicans in the primary election.

Katie Hobbs / Facebook Katie Hobbs

Katie Hobbs

Party: Democrat

Website: https://katiehobbs.org/

Katie Hobbs is the incumbent governor of Arizona and ran unopposed in this year’s primary election. She previously served four years as secretary of state and served in the state legislature from 2010-2020. Hobbs also worked as a social worker. As governor she’s vetoed a record number of bills, most of which passed out of the Legislature on party lines without Democratic support.