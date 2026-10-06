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2026 Arizona House 2nd Legislative District race: The candidates

KJZZ | By Camryn Sanchez
Published October 6, 2026 at 8:01 PM MST

Learn more about the candidates for the 2026 race for Arizona House 2nd Legislative District race.

Paul Carver
Paul Carver
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Paul Carver

Paul Carver

Party: Republican
Website: https://carverforaz.com/

Paul Carver is a first time legislative candidate and a member of the Deer Valley Unified School District Board. He made it through the primary election as a write-in candidate. In deleted Facebook posts, he said he was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and claimed there was no insurrection. The Oath Keepers is a far-right extremist group that played a role in organizing the Jan. 6 insurrection. Former Arizona chapter president Ray Epps testified to the Jan. 6 committee that he had dinner with Carver in Washington, D.C the night before the attack. Carver is also reportedly affiliated with the Three Percenters, an armed paramilitary group that had a presence at the white supremacist “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

Stephanie Simacek
Stephanie Simacek
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Stephanie Simacek

Stephanie Simacek

Party: Democrat
Website: https://www.simacekforaz.com/

Stephanie Simacek is an incumbent legislator and a member of the Deer Valley Unified School District. She was first elected to the House in 2024. She taught in Deer Valley before becoming a board member, and sent her two daughters there. Her priorities include education, reproductive freedom and affordability.

Justin Wilmeth
Justin Wilmeth
/
justinwilmethaz.com
Justin Wilmeth

Justin Wilmeth

Party: Republican

Website: https://www.justinwilmethaz.com/

Justin Wilmeth is an incumbent who’s served in the House since he was first elected in 2020. Before that, Wilmeth worked on multiple GOP campaigns, then served as a policy advisor for the Arizona House Republican caucus. He lives in Deer Valley and is known for his enthusiasm regarding sci-fi and baseball. Wilmeth’s priorities include strengthening the economy with pro-business and growth policies, transportation infrastructure and border security.

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Get information on Arizona races to watch, vote centers, ballots and the latest 2026 election news.

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Camryn Sanchez
Camryn Sanchez is a senior field correspondent at KJZZ covering everything to do with Arizona politics.
See stories by Camryn Sanchez
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