2026 Arizona House 4th Legislative District race: The candidates

Learn more about the candidates for the 2026 race for Arizona House 4th Legislative District race.

Tammy Caputi / tammycaputi.com Tammy Caputi

Tammy Caputi

Party: Democrat

Website: https://tammycaputi.com/Home

Tammy Caputi is a former member of the Scottsdale City Council, who lost re-election in 2024. She is a business owner who operates a lighting and electrical supply company in the Valley. Her priorities include growing the economy and improving community safety.

Pamela Carter / pamelacarter.com Pamela Carter

Pamela Carter

Party: Republican

Website: https://www.pamelacarter.com/

Pamela Carter is a first-term lawmaker in the Arizona House of Representatives. She previously ran unsuccessfully for the Scottsdale City Council in 2022. She sponsored a bill signed by Gov. Katie Hobbs this year targeting individuals who encourage teens to commit suicide online. The law expanded the definition of manslaughter to include adults who provide advice or encouragement to a minor who dies by suicide as a result. She is also the sister of Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter, who supported her sister's opponents in the 2024 campaign.

Karen Gresham / karenforaz.com Karen Gresham

Karen Gresham

Party: Democrat

Website: https://www.karenforaz.com/

Karen Gresham is a member of the Madison Elementary School Board. She previously ran an unsuccessful legislative campaign in 2024. Her priorities include funding public education, reducing the cost of living for Arizonans and securing the state's water future.

Matt Gress / mattgress.com Matt Gress

Matt Gress

Party: Republican

Website: https://www.mattgress.com/

A budget director under former Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, Matt Gress was first elected to the Arizona House of Representatives in 2022. A former school board member, Gress has focused on several issues while in office, including education. He is also a lobbyist in other states for Americans for Fair Treatment, an Oklahoma nonprofit that advocates for anti-union legislation and has supported laws weakening teachers unions across the country. Gress has sparred with Tolleson Union High School District Superintendent Jeremy Calles over public records and the district's decision to use public funds to bail out neighboring Isaac school district last year. Gress has also worked with Superintendent Tom Horne to increase funding for resource officers in schools.