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2026 Arizona House 9th Legislative District race: The candidates

KJZZ | By Camryn Sanchez
Published October 6, 2026 at 8:03 PM MST

Learn more about the candidates for the 2026 race for Arizona House 9th Legislative District race.

Lorena Austin
Lorena Austin
/
lorenaaustin.com
Lorena Austin

Lorena Austin

Party: Democrat
Website: https://www.lorenaaustin.com/

Lorena Austin is an incumbent lawmaker and a community organizer and activist. They were first elected in 2022 and are the first openly non-binary members of the Arizona Legislature. Austin was recently portrayed in a AI-generated video posing by a sign that indicated support for Congressman Andy Biggs in the gubernatorial election. They clarified they do not support Biggs. Austin’s priorities include lowering the costs of healthcare and housing, and putting more funding into public education.

Bradley Bettencourt
Bradley Bettencourt
/
bradbettencourt.com
Bradley Bettencourt

Bradley Bettencourt

Party: Republican
Website: https://bradbettencourt.com/

Bradley Bettencourt owns a real estate investing and property management company in Mesa. He’s a first-time candidate and is the president of the board of directors of his community association. Bettencourt lists tax relief, housing affordability, defending the Second Amendment, border security and protecting school choice amongst his priorities for the Legislature.

Jacob Martinez
martinezforaz.com/
/
Handout
Jacob Martinez

Jacob Martinez

Party: Democrat

Website: https://www.martinezforaz.com/

Jacob Martinez is a first-time legislative candidate and describes himself as a lifelong Mesa resident. He previously ran unsuccessfully for a spot on the Mesa Public Schools governing board. He recently started working as an attorney at a Phoenix law firm and is in the U.S. Navy reserve. He lists affordability, protecting public education and securing the state's water supply among his priorities.

Arizona Voter Guide
Get information on Arizona races to watch, vote centers, ballots and the latest 2026 election news.

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Elections Arizona politicsPolitics
Camryn Sanchez
Camryn Sanchez is a senior field correspondent at KJZZ covering everything to do with Arizona politics.
See stories by Camryn Sanchez
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