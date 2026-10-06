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Meet the candidates for 2026 Arizona lieutenant governor

KJZZ | By Camryn Sanchez,
Wayne Schutsky
Published October 6, 2026 at 8:08 PM MST

Learn more about the candidates for Arizona lieutenant governor.

John Giles and Sine Kerr
Katie Hobbs
/
Courtesy
John Giles

John Giles

Party: Democrat

Jon Giles is running on a ticket with Hobbs to be the state’s first lieutenant governor. He is the former mayor of Mesa, and until recently, was a registered Republican. He’s drifted away from the GOP during President Trump's ascension in the party, and even spoke at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Now, Giles is not affiliated with either major party. The Hobbs campaign hasn’t yet specified what kind of role Giles will have in their administration if Hobbs wins reelection.

Sine Kerr headshot
azleg.gov
/
Courtesy
Sine Kerr

Sine Kerr

Party: Republican

Sine Kerr is Biggs’ running mate and pick to be Arizona’s first lieutenant governor. She served in the state Legislature for seven years. In 2025, Kerr was appointed to serve as the state executive director for the Arizona Farm Service Agency under the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In the Legislature, Kerr chaired the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and was known as a leader on water issues. A former dairy farmer, she's a supporter of the state’s agricultural interests.

Andy Biggs, Katie Hobbs headshots
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Elections Arizona politicsPolitics
Camryn Sanchez
Camryn Sanchez is a senior field correspondent at KJZZ covering everything to do with Arizona politics.
See stories by Camryn Sanchez
Wayne Schutsky
Wayne Schutsky is a senior field correspondent covering Arizona politics on KJZZ. He has over a decade of experience as a journalist reporting on local communities in Arizona and the state Capitol.
See stories by Wayne Schutsky
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