2026 Arizona secretary of state race: The candidates

Learn more about the candidates for the 2026 race for Arizona secretary of state.

Adrian Fontes / Facebook Adrian Fontes

Adrian Fontes

Party: Democrat

Website: https://electfontes.com/

Adrian Fontes is the incumbent secretary of state and is also an attorney. He ran unchallenged in the Democratic primary. Fontes served as Maricopa County recorder from 2017 to 2021. When Fontes was the recorder during the COVID-19 pandemic, he attempted to send early ballots out to all registered voters, even if they hadn’t requested one, but was blocked by a judge. Fontes vocally opposed a GOP-ordered audit of Maricopa County ballots in 2021 and is a strong critic of election denialism. He says it has negatively impacted many Arizonans’ faith in elections.

Alexander Kolodin / alexforaz.com Alexander Kolodin

Alexander Kolodin

Party: Republican

Website: https://www.alexforaz.com/

Alexander Kolodin is an attorney and state legislator. He’s known for working on the famous 2020 “kraken” lawsuit that attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election in favor of President Trump. He is now running with Trump’s endorsement. Kolodin has said multiple elections were rigged or stolen, but claims he’s not an “election denier.” He is also the author of a ballot measure which would require all voters to show ID before casting a ballot. Critics say it’s an attack on mail-in voting, an accusation Kolodin denies.