2026 Arizona Senate 23rd Legislative District race: The candidates

Learn more about the candidates for the 2026 Arizona Senate 23rd Legislative District race.

Michelle Altherr Michelle Altherr

Michelle Altherr

Party: Republican

Website: https://www.altherrld23.com/

Michelle Altherr is an Air Force veteran and a local Republican activist. She previously ran for the Arizona Senate in 2024 and lost to Fernandez by nearly 8%.

Arizona House Brian Fernandez

Brian Fernandez

Party: Democrat

Website: https://www.briansfernandez.com/

Brian Fernandez is a moderate Democrat and the incumbent senator in the district. He was appointed to his mother Charlene Fernandez’s seat in the state House of Representatives in 2021, successfully won a Senate seat in 2022 and won re-election in 2024.