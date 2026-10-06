2026 Arizona Senate 23rd Legislative District race: The candidates
Learn more about the candidates for the 2026 Arizona Senate 23rd Legislative District race.
Michelle Altherr
Party: Republican
Website: https://www.altherrld23.com/
Michelle Altherr is an Air Force veteran and a local Republican activist. She previously ran for the Arizona Senate in 2024 and lost to Fernandez by nearly 8%.
Brian Fernandez
Party: Democrat
Website: https://www.briansfernandez.com/
Brian Fernandez is a moderate Democrat and the incumbent senator in the district. He was appointed to his mother Charlene Fernandez’s seat in the state House of Representatives in 2021, successfully won a Senate seat in 2022 and won re-election in 2024.
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