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2026 Arizona Senate 23rd Legislative District race: The candidates

KJZZ | By Wayne Schutsky
Published October 6, 2026 at 10:02 PM MST

Learn more about the candidates for the 2026 Arizona Senate 23rd Legislative District race.

Michelle Altherr
Michelle Altherr
Michelle Altherr

Michelle Altherr

Party: Republican
Website: https://www.altherrld23.com/

Michelle Altherr is an Air Force veteran and a local Republican activist. She previously ran for the Arizona Senate in 2024 and lost to Fernandez by nearly 8%.

Brian Fernandez
Arizona House
Brian Fernandez

Brian Fernandez

Party: Democrat

Website: https://www.briansfernandez.com/

Brian Fernandez is a moderate Democrat and the incumbent senator in the district. He was appointed to his mother Charlene Fernandez’s seat in the state House of Representatives in 2021, successfully won a Senate seat in 2022 and won re-election in 2024.

Arizona Voter Guide
Get information on Arizona races to watch, vote centers, ballots and the latest 2026 election news.

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Elections PoliticsArizona politics
Wayne Schutsky
Wayne Schutsky is a senior field correspondent covering Arizona politics on KJZZ. He has over a decade of experience as a journalist reporting on local communities in Arizona and the state Capitol.
See stories by Wayne Schutsky
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