2026 Arizona Senate 2nd Legislative District race: The candidates

Learn more about the candidates for the 2026 race for Arizona Senate 2nd Legislative District race.

Shawnna Bolick﻿, Amelia Gallitano / Facebook Shawnna Bolick﻿ and Amelia Gallitano

Shawnna Bolick

Party: Republican

Website: https://bolickforarizona.com/

Shawnna Bolick is an incumbent state Senator. She previously served two terms in the House of Representatives, then ran unsuccessfully for secretary of state in 2022, before returning to the Legislature when she was appointed to the Senate in 2023. Her husband, Clint Bolick, is a state Supreme Court justice. Bolick chairs the Senate Committee on Regulatory Affairs & Government Efficiency. Although she was an opponent of abortion, in 2024 Bolick joined with legislative Democrats to repeal the state's near-total abortion ban. She spoke about her personal struggle with pregnancy and instead advocated for a 15-week ban. She lists education, limiting government spending and border security among her top priorities.

Shawnna Bolick﻿, Amelia Gallitano / Facebook Shawnna Bolick﻿ and Amelia Gallitano

Amelia Gallitano

Party: Democrat

Website: https://www.ameliaforaz.com/

Amelia Gallitano is a psychiatrist, neuroscientist and professor who helped establish the University of Arizona's medical school in Phoenix. She was recruited to run in the competitive LD2 by former Democratic Rep. Judy Schwiebert, who lost a bid for the Senate in 2024. She lists her priorities as improving affordability and funding public education.