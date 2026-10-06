2026 Arizona Senate 4th Legislative District race: The candidates
Learn more about the candidates for the 2026 race for Arizona Senate 4th Legislative District race.
Aaron Lieberman
Party: Democrat
Website: https://www.aaron4az.com/
Aaron Lieberman is a former state lawmaker who ran an unsuccessful campaign for governor in 2022. He is an entrepreneur who has founded several education companies and now operates a business that brings electric car charging stations to apartment complexes.
Carine Werner
Party: Republican
Website: https://www.wernerforaz.com/
Carine Werner is an incumbent senator and a member of the Scottsdale Unified School Board. She chairs the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. Werner has focused on cracking down on Medicaid fraud in the legislature. Her priorities include increasing affordability and strengthening laws to protect children from various issues like drugs and predators. Werner states she wants to raise teacher pay and supports the state’s private school voucher program.