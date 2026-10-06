2026 Arizona Senate 4th Legislative District race: The candidates

Learn more about the candidates for the 2026 race for Arizona Senate 4th Legislative District race.

LD4 Democrats / azld4dems.org Aaron Lieberman

Aaron Lieberman

Party: Democrat

Website: https://www.aaron4az.com/

Aaron Lieberman is a former state lawmaker who ran an unsuccessful campaign for governor in 2022. He is an entrepreneur who has founded several education companies and now operates a business that brings electric car charging stations to apartment complexes.

Carine Werner / wernerforaz.com Carine Werner

Carine Werner

Party: Republican

Website: https://www.wernerforaz.com/

Carine Werner is an incumbent senator and a member of the Scottsdale Unified School Board. She chairs the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. Werner has focused on cracking down on Medicaid fraud in the legislature. Her priorities include increasing affordability and strengthening laws to protect children from various issues like drugs and predators. Werner states she wants to raise teacher pay and supports the state’s private school voucher program.