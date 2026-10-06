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2026 Arizona Senate 4th Legislative District race: The candidates

KJZZ | By Wayne Schutsky,
Camryn Sanchez
Published October 6, 2026 at 8:02 PM MST

Learn more about the candidates for the 2026 race for Arizona Senate 4th Legislative District race.

Aaron Lieberman headshot
LD4 Democrats
/
azld4dems.org
Aaron Lieberman

Aaron Lieberman

Party: Democrat
Website: https://www.aaron4az.com/

Aaron Lieberman is a former state lawmaker who ran an unsuccessful campaign for governor in 2022. He is an entrepreneur who has founded several education companies and now operates a business that brings electric car charging stations to apartment complexes.

Carine Werner headshot
Carine Werner
/
wernerforaz.com
Carine Werner

Carine Werner

Party: Republican
Website: https://www.wernerforaz.com/

Carine Werner is an incumbent senator and a member of the Scottsdale Unified School Board. She chairs the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. Werner has focused on cracking down on Medicaid fraud in the legislature. Her priorities include increasing affordability and strengthening laws to protect children from various issues like drugs and predators. Werner states she wants to raise teacher pay and supports the state’s private school voucher program.

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Wayne Schutsky
Wayne Schutsky is a senior field correspondent covering Arizona politics on KJZZ. He has over a decade of experience as a journalist reporting on local communities in Arizona and the state Capitol.
See stories by Wayne Schutsky
Camryn Sanchez
Camryn Sanchez is a senior field correspondent at KJZZ covering everything to do with Arizona politics.
See stories by Camryn Sanchez
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