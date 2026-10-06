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2026 Arizona superintendent of public instruction race: The candidates

KJZZ | By Camryn Sanchez
Published October 6, 2026 at 8:06 PM MST

Learn more about the candidates for the 2026 race for Arizona superintendent of public instruction.

Teresa Leyba Ruiz headshot
Teresa Leyba Ruiz
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Teresa Leyba Ruiz

Teresa Leyba Ruiz

Party: Democrat
Website: drruizforarizona.com/

Teresa Leyba Ruiz is a first time candidate for public office. She defeated her Democratic primary opponent Brett Newby by a wide margin. Ruiz was a math teacher for several years, then became the president of Glendale Community College. Ruiz supports adding more requirements to the state’s private school voucher program. She says her top priority is addressing Arizona’s teacher shortage.

Kimberly Yee headshot
Kimberly Yee
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Kimberly Yee

Kimberly Yee

Party: Republican
Website: kimberlyyee.com

Kimeberly Yee is the current state treasurer and a former state lawmaker. She defeated incumbent Superintendent Tom Horne in the GOP primary election. Yee is not endorsed by President Trump, but she does have the support of Turning Point USA and the state Legislature’s far-right Freedom Caucus, as well as the backing of the No Labels Party. Yee is a supporter of the state’s private school voucher program, Empowerment Scholarship Accounts. She says her top priority is improving Arizona students' test scores.

Arizona Voter Guide
Get information on Arizona races to watch, vote centers, ballots and the latest 2026 election news.

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Elections Arizona politicsEducationPolitics
Camryn Sanchez
Camryn Sanchez is a senior field correspondent at KJZZ covering everything to do with Arizona politics.
See stories by Camryn Sanchez
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