2026 Arizona superintendent of public instruction race: The candidates

Learn more about the candidates for the 2026 race for Arizona superintendent of public instruction.

Teresa Leyba Ruiz / Facebook Teresa Leyba Ruiz



Teresa Leyba Ruiz

Party: Democrat

Website: drruizforarizona.com/

Teresa Leyba Ruiz is a first time candidate for public office. She defeated her Democratic primary opponent Brett Newby by a wide margin. Ruiz was a math teacher for several years, then became the president of Glendale Community College. Ruiz supports adding more requirements to the state’s private school voucher program. She says her top priority is addressing Arizona’s teacher shortage.

Kimberly Yee / Facebook Kimberly Yee



Kimberly Yee

Party: Republican

Website: kimberlyyee.com

Kimeberly Yee is the current state treasurer and a former state lawmaker. She defeated incumbent Superintendent Tom Horne in the GOP primary election. Yee is not endorsed by President Trump, but she does have the support of Turning Point USA and the state Legislature’s far-right Freedom Caucus, as well as the backing of the No Labels Party. Yee is a supporter of the state’s private school voucher program, Empowerment Scholarship Accounts. She says her top priority is improving Arizona students' test scores.