2026 Arizona treasurer race: The candidates

Learn more about the candidates for the 2026 race for Arizona treasurer.

Nick Mansour / mansourforarizona.com, nortonforaz.com Nick Mansour



Nick Mansour

Party: Democrat

Website: https://www.mansourforarizona.com/

Nick Mansour is a first time candidate for public office. He previously worked as the chairman of the Arizona College of Nursing for 15 years. As superintendent, Mansour plans to manage the state’s Permanent Land Endowment Trust Fund differently by investing more in stock index fund investment portfolios. Mansour says he’ll also be more transparent about how Arizona’s private school voucher program works and where that money is going.

Elijah Norton / nortonforaz.com Elijah Norton



Elijah Norton

Party: Republican

Website: https://nortonforaz.com/

Elijah Norton is the founder of a large insurance company and the former treasurer of the state Republican Party. He beat Katherine Haley in the GOP primary election by about nine points. As treasurer, Norton says he will not work with any companies that have “diversity, equity and inclusion” policies. He supports selling a substantial amount of state land and wants to implement new software to minimize fraud in the state’s private school voucher program.