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2026 Arizona treasurer race: The candidates

KJZZ | By Camryn Sanchez
Published October 6, 2026 at 7:56 PM MST

Learn more about the candidates for the 2026 race for Arizona treasurer.

Nick Mansour headshot
Nick Mansour
/
mansourforarizona.com, nortonforaz.com
Nick Mansour

Nick Mansour

Party: Democrat
Website: https://www.mansourforarizona.com/

Nick Mansour is a first time candidate for public office. He previously worked as the chairman of the Arizona College of Nursing for 15 years. As superintendent, Mansour plans to manage the state’s Permanent Land Endowment Trust Fund differently by investing more in stock index fund investment portfolios. Mansour says he’ll also be more transparent about how Arizona’s private school voucher program works and where that money is going.

Elijah Norton headshot
Elijah Norton
/
nortonforaz.com
Elijah Norton

Elijah Norton

Party: Republican
Website: https://nortonforaz.com/

Elijah Norton is the founder of a large insurance company and the former treasurer of the state Republican Party. He beat Katherine Haley in the GOP primary election by about nine points. As treasurer, Norton says he will not work with any companies that have “diversity, equity and inclusion” policies. He supports selling a substantial amount of state land and wants to implement new software to minimize fraud in the state’s private school voucher program.

Arizona Voter Guide
Get information on Arizona races to watch, vote centers, ballots and the latest 2026 election news.

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Elections Arizona politicsPoliticsBusiness
Camryn Sanchez
Camryn Sanchez is a senior field correspondent at KJZZ covering everything to do with Arizona politics.
See stories by Camryn Sanchez
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