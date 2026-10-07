Arizona secretary of state’s race may come down to how much voters care about election denialism

The Arizona secretary of state’s race may boil down to how much Arizona voters care about election denialism.

Both candidates say the people want to move on, but incumbent Democrat Adrian Fontes believes Republican Alexander Kolodin’s past actions are disqualifying.

The secretary of state is Arizona’s highest ranking election official.

Fontes is on a mission to prove that Arizona elections are safe and secure. But Kolodin says differently.

In 2022, a slate of GOP candidates who questioned the results of the 2020 election were successful in their primary races, but went on to lose in the general election. Voters chose Fontes over another election denier, Mark Finchem, by a decent margin in 2022.

Kolodin said the thing that will make this year different is his experience as a state lawmaker and an attorney.

“I’m going to do the job for the state that I’ve done as a representative for the third legislative district, which is deliver common sense bipartisan reforms to make our elections more secure, more convenient, more transparent, and more trustworthy for every voter in this state regardless of party,” Kolodin said.

In 2024, claiming the 2020 election was stolen was a requirement for candidates to get President Donald Trump’s endorsement. But that rhetoric has died down over the years.

Now, it’s typical for Republican candidates to say they want to move on from talking about 2020.

Despite that messaging, Trump himself continues to talk about it. In July the president gave a primetime address claiming to have new evidence of election fraud in 2020 .

“My message to Arizona voters is pay attention,” Fontes said in response to Trump’s speech. “Pay attention to the fact that this is the same grievance repackaged over and over and over again. Pay attention to the fact that there is no credibility because there’s no facts here. There’s no proof here. All these allegations are without any backup.”

Kolodin has Trump’s endorsement going into this election. Trump wrote in the social media post-endorsement that Kolodin was, “with me in my big Presidential Win.”

In 2022, the last midterm election, Arizona voters rejected the full state of so-called election denier candidates for higher office. That meant Democrats won the governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and U.S. Senate seats on the ballot that year.

But two years later — Arizona voted for President Trump again.

2026 Arizona General Election Debates: Secretary of State

Kolodin’s history of election denialism

KJZZ asked Kolodin what makes him different from Finchem that will make this race different from 2024. He jokingly said that he won’t wear Finchem’s signature cowboy hat. But, in seriousness,

Kolodin said the difference is experience.

He’s been an attorney for years and worked on several high-profile cases. He’s even worked on some successful cases against Fontes.

Kolodin was involved as an attorney in the famous “kraken” lawsuit, an attempt to overturn Arizona’s 2020 election results in Trump’s favor.

A trial court judge threw out the case for a lack of evidence and Kolodin was sanctioned for bringing it forward and punished by the State Bar of Arizona. He also had to take ethics classes.

In 2023, Kolodin supported legislation to eliminate the power of the State Bar of Arizona.

The kraken lawsuit was mainly led by Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell, but Kolodin assisted in filing the federal lawsuit as an attorney licensed to practice in Arizona.

Kolodin also filed the “Sharpiegate” lawsuit in 2021. That case rested on the false claim that voters were given Sharpie markers to fill out their ballots and then their votes weren’t counted because the tabulators couldn’t read the ballots as the ink bled through them.

Kolodin has said repeatedly that the 2020 election was stolen. He’s also said that multiple GOP losses in 2022 were the result of rigged or stolen elections. But in a conversation between Fontes and Kolodin facilitated by PBS, Kolodin said he’s not an election denier, calling the idea “ridiculous.”

“Well, look, it's like a piece of cheese saying that it's not cheese, right? It fits the definition. It looks it, tastes it, smells it, says it, sounds like it, and that's what it is,” Fontes said of Kolodin's election denier-denialism.

Fontes also dismissed the idea that Kolodin’s experience separates him from Finchem.

“There's no difference in election denialism. There's no difference in conspiracy theories. There's no difference between the two of them in the way that they ignore the will of the people for their own ideological bent,” Fontes said. “So, he's the same guy, is what he's saying. And I think Arizona's voters are going to give him the same result,” he said.

Kolodin referred to one of his wins against Fontes from 2020.

Howard Fischer / Capitol Media Services Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and state Rep. Alexander Kolodin (left) debate on Aug. 31, 2026.

Kolodin was an attorney in the case of Arizona Public Integrity Alliance v. Fontes when Fontes was the Maricopa County Recorder. Fontes directed mail-in voters to “cross out” mistakes on their ballots rather than not turning them in or requesting a new ballot, and assured them their votes would still be counted.

The state Supreme Court deemed that rule unlawful and enjoined it.

Fontes lost his reelection bid for recorder in 2020 to Republican Stephen Richer.

Kolodin said that loss shows Fontes isn’t trusted, even though he won the secretary of state’s race two years later.

“That's why he was thrown out of office on his ear by the voters of Maricopa County because he flagrantly disrespected them, he flagrantly disrespected and violated the law. Voters got tired of it in Maricopa County, and voters statewide, they're going to be real tired of it come November,” Kolodin said.

Whereas Fontes is always quick to assure Arizonans that elections here are safe and secure, Kolodin repeatedly avoided answering the question in the debate on Arizona PBS on Aug. 31 .

When it comes to election denialism, Fontes said most Arizonans want to move on from 2020.

“I think there's another smaller portion, but louder portion, of voters who will never come away from it. They're either personally invested in it somehow, or their political ideology will not allow them to come away from the lies,” Fontes said.

Kolodin said confidence in elections is at an all time low and blamed Fontes for it.

Fontes noted that confidence in elections is actually up from where it had been before he took office, according to a recent poll from Noble Predictive Insights. He said that the lack of confidence that still exists is thanks to people like Kolodin who’s sowed doubt for years.

Kolodin also avoided answering questions about whether he thinks mail-in voting is less secure than in person voting and whether the U.S. Postal Service should have a role in determining which ballots to send out.

The Department of Justice demanded that all states hand over voter registration information in 2025, but Fontes refused . As did leaders in several other states.

A judge ultimately sided with Fontes and the rest of the coalition, citing voter privacy protections.

Kolodin scoffed at the idea that withholding the information is protecting voter privacy, saying the federal government is the one who gives people their social security numbers to begin with.

He said he’d follow the ruling the court has issued, but wouldn’t say whether he would have fought the DOJ’s request in the first place.

“I do think that he [Fontes] is trying, in many ways, not just in this way, he's been trying to evade his obligations to ensure that our state maintains clean and accurate voter rolls. That's one of the chief responsibilities of the office,” Kolodin said.

Proposition 144, mail-in voting

Kolodin was the primary sponsor of legislation which will be on the ballot this year as Proposition 144.

The measure passed out of the Legislature on party lines without Democratic support, and could have a huge impact on mail-in voting.

The bill states that only Arizona citizens can vote in Arizona elections, which is already the law. But it also says that a voter must show ID each time they cast a ballot. That’s already the law for people who vote in person, but the bill doesn’t say anything about how that would work for the vast majority of Arizona voters who vote by mail.

Democrats argue the legislation is a veiled attempt to kill mail-in voting, but Kolodin told KJZZ that’s not the case.

Fontes called the measure a “Trojan horse.”

"That's a lie. It is absolutely a lie,” Fontes said of Kolodin’s reassurance that the measure won’t hurt mail-in voting. “Proposition 144 is designed to kill voting by mail in Arizona. It is a sneaky, sneaky, lawyerly way to make an impossible standard for voting by mail, and by imposing that impossible standard, you effectively kill vote by mail.”

Faster election results

Kolodin, along with many of his GOP colleagues, say that getting faster election results will boost confidence in elections, claiming Arizona is a “laughingstock” for taking longer than other states to publish results after elections.

One of Kolodin’s legislative properties has been trying to speed up the process of getting those election results.

He co-sponsored a bill which passed out of the Legislature with bipartisan support and which Fontes acknowledged may have helped get slightly faster results in the primary election.

For Fontes however, speedier results aren’t a top priority — not over accuracy and affordability.

Kolodin touted his legislation, saying he was able to speed up results without sacrificing accuracy or convenience for voters and accused Fontes of lacking experience.

“Well, first of all - relax,” Fontes responded. “Second, a lot of people worked on this, ok, and I’m glad that Mr. Kolodin may have been the primary sponsor, but as a member of the Legislature you’re one of 90. It’s about sharing credit and it’s about working together, and clearly that's something that Mr. Kolodin doesn’t want to do.”