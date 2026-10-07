KJZZ is a service of Rio Salado College,
and Maricopa Community Colleges

Copyright © 2026 KJZZ/Rio Salado College/MCCCD
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Map: Where to vote early in person or drop off your 2026 midterm ballot in Maricopa County

KJZZ | By Sky Schaudt
Published October 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM MST
Updated October 25, 2026 at 5:32 PM MST

Maricopa County is administering a general election on Nov. 3, 2026. Early voting is underway now.

If you'd like to drop off your early ballot or vote early in person, there are more than a dozen of vote centers around metro Phoenix that opened starting Oct. 7.

By Election Day, there will be 274 locations open all around Maricopa County to vote or turn in ballots.

Voters choosing to vote by mail should mail their ballots back by Oct. 27, to make sure they’re counted. People can also take their ballots to the polls and show ID to be counted on Election Day.

For more information on hours of operation for vote centers and drop boxes near you, visit https://elections.maricopa.gov/voting/where-to-vote.html.

Vote centers in Maricopa County

Click the arrow in the upper left of the map to see vote centers sorted by open date.

More Arizona county recorder offices

Apache County
Cochise County
Coconino County,
Gila County
Graham County
Greenlee County
La Paz County
Mohave County
Navajo County
Pima County
Pinal County
Santa Cruz County
Yavapai County
Yuma County

KJZZ's Camryn Sanchez contributed to this article.

More election news

Tags
Elections PoliticsArizona politics
Sky Schaudt
Senior digital editor Sky Schaudt joined KJZZ in 2015. Prior to working at KJZZ, Schaudt was a digital news editor at azcentral.com for nearly a decade.
See stories by Sky Schaudt