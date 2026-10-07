Map: Where to vote early in person or drop off your 2026 midterm ballot in Maricopa County

Maricopa County is administering a general election on Nov. 3, 2026. Early voting is underway now.

If you'd like to drop off your early ballot or vote early in person, there are more than a dozen of vote centers around metro Phoenix that opened starting Oct. 7.

By Election Day, there will be 274 locations open all around Maricopa County to vote or turn in ballots.

Voters choosing to vote by mail should mail their ballots back by Oct. 27, to make sure they’re counted. People can also take their ballots to the polls and show ID to be counted on Election Day.

For more information on hours of operation for vote centers and drop boxes near you, visit https://elections.maricopa.gov/voting/where-to-vote.html.

Vote centers in Maricopa County

Click the arrow in the upper left of the map to see vote centers sorted by open date.

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KJZZ's Camryn Sanchez contributed to this article.