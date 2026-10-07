Map: Where to vote early in person or drop off your 2026 midterm ballot in Maricopa County
Maricopa County is administering a general election on Nov. 3, 2026. Early voting is underway now.
If you'd like to drop off your early ballot or vote early in person, there are more than a dozen of vote centers around metro Phoenix that opened starting Oct. 7.
By Election Day, there will be 274 locations open all around Maricopa County to vote or turn in ballots.
Voters choosing to vote by mail should mail their ballots back by Oct. 27, to make sure they’re counted. People can also take their ballots to the polls and show ID to be counted on Election Day.
For more information on hours of operation for vote centers and drop boxes near you, visit https://elections.maricopa.gov/voting/where-to-vote.html.
Vote centers in Maricopa County
Click the arrow in the upper left of the map to see vote centers sorted by open date.
More Arizona county recorder offices
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KJZZ's Camryn Sanchez contributed to this article.
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Follow Arizona and Maricopa County results for the 2026 general election. Associated Press will continue to update returns as data is made available.
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This blog is no longer being updated. For the latest election news, including results, visit elections.kjzz.org.
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