2026 Arizona Senate 9th Legislative District: The candidates

Learn more about the candidates for the 2026 Arizona Senate 9th Legislative District race.

bridgetfitzgibbons.com / Courtesy Bridget Fitzgibbons

Bridget Fitzgibbons

Party: Republican

Website: https://bridgetfitzgibbons.com/

Bridget Fitzgibbons is a first time legislative candidate and ran unchallenged in the GOP primary. She describes herself as a physician and a small-business owner. Fitzgibbons is listed as the statutory agent for two businesses in Scottsdale: the “Hello Handsome” med spa and “Modern Medicine & Aesthetic Institute.” She also states on her campaign website that she has advanced training in psychology. Fitzgibbons lists lowering costs, growing the economy, and securing the state’s water future among her priorities.

Sears for Arizona / Courtesy Kiana Sears

Kiana Sears

Party: Democrat

Website: https://searsforarizona.com/

Kiana Sears is the Democratic incumbent in LD9. She was appointed to her role by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in 2025, when former state Sen. Eva Burch resigned from the Legislature. Sears sits on the Mesa Unified Governing Board and previously worked as a "director of community connection and partnerships" at ASU, according to her LinkedIn. This is her first time running for the Legislature, but she previously ran unsuccessfully for justice of the peace and before that ran for a seat on the Arizona Corporation Commission. Sears was a consultant for the Commission from 2008-2014. Sears lists healthcare, public safety and jobs among her priorities.