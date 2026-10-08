Arizona CD8 candidate reports she was raped while going to repair a campaign sign in Sun City

A Democratic congressional candidate in the West Valley reports she was raped in a parking lot while going to repair a damaged campaign sign.

As first reported by the Phoenix New Times , Bernadette Greene-Placentia said she was going across the Sun City parking lot around 2 a.m. on a Friday morning in August when an attacker hit her on the back of the head and she went unconscious.

She recounted regaining consciousness as a strange man finished raping her and was mid-sentence, hurling vulgar insults at her. She recalls him saying “-ic b-tch,” possibly “Democratic.” She said a second man approached and began moving her legs farther apart before saying “not even worth it” and leaving.

She said her car door was still open and the car was still running.

In the hours immediately following the attack, Greene-Placentia said she only remembers fragments, something that is common for survivors of assault.

She said she had a lump on her head, headaches, bruising and vaginal bleeding for a few days.

Initially, Greene-Placentia said she didn’t want to report what happened because she felt embarrassed and wanted to forget that it happened, but she did make a report to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office a little over two weeks later.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that an investigation is ongoing and the report won’t be available until the investigation is completed.

Shortly after the news broke on Wednesday, several high-level Arizona politicians expressed their support for Greene-Placentia and condemned the attack.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken to hear this news, and I’m thinking of Bernadette and her loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We cannot tolerate political or sexual violence in any form. Those responsible must be held accountable. Thank you for speaking out, Bernadette. We're with you,” Sen. Ruben Gallego said in a social media post .

“What happened to Bernadette Greene-Placentia is an outrage. It took real courage for her to speak publicly about something so painful. The criminal who did this must be found and held fully accountable,” Sen. Mark Kelly posted.

Greene-Placentia is a long-haul truck driver running in Arizona's 8th Congressional District against Republican incumbent Abe Hamadeh.

This is her second time running in the red-leaning district. She first ran in 2024 but ultimately withdrew.