AZ Republican candidates in competitive races remove Trump, Turning Point mentions from websites

Many Republicans running in competitive races in Arizona touted their relationships with President Donald Trump in the primary election but have quietly minimized that affiliation on their campaign websites heading into the general election.

Trump has endorsed several candidates this year, including GOP nominees for governor, secretary of state, attorney general and Congress.

But you wouldn’t necessarily know that from their websites.

With the help of the Wayback Machine, KJZZ compared what candidates said about themselves before the Republican primary election, and what they’re saying now.

Almost all of the federal and statewide candidates either scrubbed something from their page or chose not to mention Trump at any point.

Biggs deletes most Trump mentions

Congressman Andy Biggs is the GOP nominee for governor.

Before the primary election, his main page displayed a logo with the state of Arizona and the words “TRUMP ENDORSED” above Biggs’ name.

That logo looks different now . It no longer says “TRUMP ENDORSED” and instead includes the name of Sine Kerr, Biggs’ running mate and recent pick to be lieutenant governor.

Also, Biggs' main page used to say “Proven Leadership for Arizona. Trump-Endorsed.”

It now says “Strong, Steady Leadership. Restoring the American Dream.”

But Biggs still lists Trump among his endorsements, and he still mentions that he’s the “only candidate endorsed by the late Charlie Kirk and President Trump.”

Biggs' campaign spokesperson Drew Sexton said that the website logo was altered to add Kerr's name, and that's "pretty common," but the "Trump endorsed" part no longer fit.

Sexton noted that Trump is still listed in the endorsement section and mentioned elsewhere on the main page.

Kolodin removes Trump mentions

Secretary of State GOP nominee Alex Kolodin’s homepage used to have a quote from President Trump referring to Kolodin center screen.

It said, “a hell of an attorney [and] a patriot.”

Trump made his endorsement of Kolodin official in a social media post on July 25 , and said Kolodin was “with me in my big Presidential Win.”

Now, Kolodin’s homepage has the same format but replaced Trump’s quote with “Protect Every Vote.”

Also, under the “MEET ALEX” tab, Kolodin’s website used to have a line that said “... It was this track record that won Alex recognition from President Trump, who called him ‘A hell of an attorney and a patriot!’”

Kolodin’s website also used to have an endorsement section, which began with “ALEX KOLODIN IS PROUDLY ENDORSED BY CHARLIE KIRK’S TURNING POINT ACTION.”

He does have the Turning Point Action endorsement. But now, Kolodin’s website no longer has an endorsement section.

Kolodin’s team did not respond to a request for comment.

Wayback Machine / Screenshot A screenshot from Alexander Kolodin's website from July 19, 2026.

Ciscomani and Petersen never mentioned Trump

Congressman Juan Ciscomani is running for reelection in the 6th District, one of the most competitive districts in the country.

Trump endorsed Ciscomani on July 10 . He’s also endorsed by Turning Point USA’s political arm, Turning Point Action .

However, Ciscomani makes no mention of either Turning Point or Trump on his campaign site, including on his endorsement page .

He ran unopposed in the GOP primary election.

Attorney general candidate Warren Petersen also earned Trump and Turning Point Action ’s support, but he doesn’t mention it on his site either.

Unlike other candidates this year, Petersen and Ciscomani didn’t alter anything on their campaign sites. They chose to never include it.

Congressional candidates nix Trump images

Mark Lamb and Jay Feely are both running for Congress with the support of both Trump and Turning Point Action.

Feely is running in Arizona 1st Congressional District, which is incredibly competitive.

Lamb’s race is in CD5, which solidly leans Republican. Still, his campaign site used to have a full page image of his face next to Trump’s. It’s now just a picture of Lamb.

As for Feely, his site had multiple mentions of Trump before the primary, and still does.

But there was also formerly a pop-up with the message, “Jay is building a grassroots movement rooted in faith, freedom, and the fight to take back our country. As President Trump’s endorsed candidate for Arizona’s 1st Congressional District, Jay is ready to carry that fight straight to Washington.”

That pop-up no longer appears in Feely’s “meet Jay” section.

Feely campaign strategist Brady Smith said in a text that “the home screen pop-up has changed throughout the campaign and will change again tomorrow with the start of Early Voting.”

Lamb did not respond to requests for comment.

Norton rephrases ‘conservative’ language

Elijah Norton is the GOP nominee for state treasurer. Turning Point Action endorsed his opponent in the primary election, but he’s now part of their general election endorsement page .

Norton doesn’t have Trump’s endorsement and never mentioned either the president or Turning Point on his campaign site, but he has made some other alterations.

Norton’s homepage used to have the tagline “CONSERVATIVE LEADERSHIP FOR ARIZONA.”

After the primary, that changed to “PROVEN FISCAL LEADERSHIP FOR ARIZONA.”

Norton’s “action plan” tab used to start off with his pledge to establish a state Department of Government Efficiency, modeled after the agency Elon Musk ran for the Trump administration.

Now, his action plan doesn’t mention a state version of DOGE. Instead, it says Norton will “Root Out Waste, Fraud, and Abuse.”

His site made that same switch for a content bar at the bottom of his homepage.

Norton’s team did not respond to a request for comment.

Yee bumps Turning Point down

Kimberly Yee is running for superintendent of public instruction.

She isn’t endorsed by Trump, but she is supported by Turning Point and was recruited to run by state Sen. Jake Hoffman (R-Queen Creek).

Yee’s endorsement page mentioned Turning Point’s support at the very top of her “endorsements” tab before the primary, but that section is now moved farther down.

It looks the same, but you have to scroll lower down the page to see it.

Yee said in a text that her team has been adding endorsements sequentially as they've come in, but "listed the Superintendents towards the top."

EDITOR'S NOTE: The story has been updated to include Kimberly Yee's comment.