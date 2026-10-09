Arizona congressional candidate who reported rape wants to speak up on behalf of other survivors

A West Valley congressional candidate reported she was raped in August while repairing a damaged campaign sign in Sun City, the candidate, Bernadette Greene-Placentia, told KJZZ on Thursday. When that news publicly broke Wednesday, she said her world exploded.

Greene-Placentia said she initially didn’t want to report she was raped . She said she felt embarrassed and didn’t want to think about it.

But the Democrat running Arizona's 8th Congressional District said she realized while speaking to constituents about how she’ll fight for them in Congress that it was important to speak up on behalf of other survivors of sexual violence.

Greene-Placentia said many sexual assault survivors have reached out to her this week offering their support and sharing their stories with her.

After the story made national headlines Wednesday, Greene-Placentia said the past 24 hours were difficult.

“It had kind of died down, and then like I said, you know, yesterday my world exploded again and now it's kind of come back. And with that is, you know, the anger and the frustration that, you know, there's not actually anything I can do. I wish I could just go find these people myself and haul them to jail or something,” she said.

Greene-Placentia said she hasn’t received any updates from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office on its investigation.

Greene-Placentia grew up in rural Nebraska and said she’s always thought of herself as pretty “kick-ass” and “independent.”

She said the first thing she wanted to do after the rape was go to a gun range and shoot. She said that may sound weird, but she found it therapeutic.

“Joe and Magda Greene raised a very strong daughter,” she said.

Partly for that reason, she said the attack has knocked her for a loop.

“I hate the fact that it did shake my confidence. And I hate that my daughter saw Mom, for the first time in her life, you know, scared and — and anxious, and not knowing what to do. And, you know, I hate that my husband saw, you know, me wavering. And, you know, I got my feet back under me, and like I said, you know, you get knocked down, you stand back up, and that's what I'm doing,” she said.

Greene-Placentia said the men who attacked her took away her bodily autonomy, but by speaking up, she’s taking it back. She called them weak.

“They're the ones that are weak for doing what they did. That's — that's not a sign of strength. That's a sign of weakness on their behalf. And to let women know that, you know, take back your voice, take back your power, and don't let this define who you are.”

She said she won’t let it stop her from her campaign either.

In the wake of the news of the assault, many high-level Arizona Democrats have expressed their support for Greene-Placentia and outrage over the attack.

Her GOP opponent, incumbent Congressman Abe Hamadeh, had not commented on the report as of Thursday evening. KJZZ has reached out to Hamadeh for comment.

At least one political commentator has questioned Greene-Placentia's account.

She said she knew that would be the case.

“We knew it was going to come, and unfortunately, it has. And like I said, it's just despicable that some people think that that's OK, and that's where, you know, the media and our family needs to speak out against people who resort to that,” Greene-Placentia said.

Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of the Charlie Kirk Show, describes in a recent podcast Greene-Placentia’s account as “spectacular allegations” and a “dubious, highly inflammatory allegation.”

Greene-Placentia said the responses she’s received so far have been overwhelmingly supportive.

She said she was shocked at the flood of messages from other survivors, including many women who say they never came forward and probably never will themselves.

“The outpouring, you know, from hundreds and hundreds of women, yeah, I mean, as far away as, you know, in Europe, saying, ‘I, too, was a victim,’ or ‘Thank you for standing up,’ and glad that a woman who is a public face and has a platform is standing up to say, ‘Hey, this can happen to anyone. This happened to me. It is OK to come forward,’ and to be a voice for those women that maybe don't have, you know, somebody to fight for them, or don't think that, you know, they can come forward, to show that, yes, you can come forward,” she said.

Greene-Placentia said it’s heartbreaking that so many people don’t think they can report their experiences, but she understands the feeling.

“I was in that boat. The first couple of weeks, it was like, I don't want anybody to know. You know, it was embarrassing. I felt like, how could I let this happen to me? And, you know, to get women past that, you know, you didn't let anything happen to you. This was done to you. And it's not your fault,” she said.

A report from the Department of Justice in 2018 stated that close to 80% of rapes and sexual assaults go unreported in the United States. The data comes from the National Crime Victimization Survey, which is sponsored by the Bureau of Justice Statistics and conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau.

“I just hope that other women either come forward or at least know that someone is advocating on their behalf and speaking out,” Greene-Placentia said.

Greene-Placentia reported that she regained consciousness during the attack and heard one of her assailants midsentence saying “-ic b-tch,” and she thought he may have been calling her a “Democratic bitch,” but she isn’t sure.

She said Thursday that she doesn’t know if politics had anything to do with the attack. She was wearing her campaign shirt and fixing a campaign sign with a picture of her face on it during the assault.

She said she thinks it was most likely a crime of opportunity, but that’s a question for the police.

“I couldn't tell you if I was, like, followed, if I was deliberately targeted. My thought was it was probably a crime of opportunity that somebody saw me out there,” she said.

In the weeks before the rape, Greene-Placentia’s campaign had posted some videos of her fixing signs at night with captions she called tongue-in-cheek,

“Like, ‘Hey, do you know where your congressional candidate is? Oh, she's out, you know, 1 o’clock in the morning, and it's only 105 degrees in July! She's, you know, pounding rebar and putting her signs up,’ Greene-Placentia said. “So, I can't swear that that is what they said, that was where my mind went, that's what it sounded like. But I think it's quite possible, likely, that I was recognized.”