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President Trump to visit Bullhead City on Wednesday

KJZZ | By Wayne Schutsky
Published October 12, 2026 at 2:42 PM MST
President Donald Trump disembarks Marine One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Molly Riley
/
White House
President Donald Trump disembarks Marine One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

President Donald Trump will visit Arizona on Wednesday to speak at a Republican rally in Mohave County ahead of the November election.

Trump’s visit comes a week after early voting began in Arizona, which has a host of contested statewide elections on the ballot, including contests for governor, attorney general and secretary of state.

Arizona is also home to two of the most competitive congressional races in the country, which could determine which party controls the U.S. House and Senate for the final two years of Trump’s term.

But the president isn’t stumping for incumbent Rep. Juan Ciscomani in southern Arizona’s 6th Congressional District or Republican Jay Feely in the Valley’s 1st Congressional District.

Instead, he will appear at Laughlin Bullhead International Airport in Mohave County in Congressional District 9, a Republican stronghold.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. with remarks starting at 1 p.m. Those interested in attending must request tickets online.

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Tags
Elections PoliticsArizona politics
Wayne Schutsky
Wayne Schutsky is a senior field correspondent covering Arizona politics on KJZZ. He has over a decade of experience as a journalist reporting on local communities in Arizona and the state Capitol.
See stories by Wayne Schutsky