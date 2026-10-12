President Trump to visit Bullhead City on Wednesday
President Donald Trump will visit Arizona on Wednesday to speak at a Republican rally in Mohave County ahead of the November election.
Trump’s visit comes a week after early voting began in Arizona, which has a host of contested statewide elections on the ballot, including contests for governor, attorney general and secretary of state.
Arizona is also home to two of the most competitive congressional races in the country, which could determine which party controls the U.S. House and Senate for the final two years of Trump’s term.
But the president isn’t stumping for incumbent Rep. Juan Ciscomani in southern Arizona’s 6th Congressional District or Republican Jay Feely in the Valley’s 1st Congressional District.
Instead, he will appear at Laughlin Bullhead International Airport in Mohave County in Congressional District 9, a Republican stronghold.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. with remarks starting at 1 p.m. Those interested in attending must request tickets online.
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Follow Arizona and Maricopa County results for the 2026 general election. Associated Press will continue to update returns as data is made available.
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