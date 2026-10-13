Obama endorses Hobbs’ re-election bid for Arizona governor

Former President Barack Obama endorsed Gov. Katie Hobbs’ re-election bid on Tuesday.

Obama came to Arizona in 2022 to stump for Hobbs and other Democrats , and he’s now endorsed her again.

Hobbs isn’t endorsed by any other former presidents, including Joe Biden.

Obama said in a video statement that Hobbs has been effective at working to increase affordability for Arizonans.

“Katie knows how to bring people together to get things done. She's passed bipartisan tax cuts every single year she’s been in office to help veterans, seniors, small businesses and families make ends meet,” Obama said.

Many of those tax cuts, like eliminating the rental tax, and eliminating taxes on tips and overtime, were actually championed by Republican state lawmakers and Republicans in Congress.

In a statement, Hobbs’ opponent, Congressman Andy Biggs — who’s endorsed by President Donald Trump — noted that Obama never won Arizona, and Biggs said the Hobbs campaign must be “panicking.”

"Barack Obama lying about Katie Hobbs's record on rising utility costs and border security is the perfect reminder for Arizonans of how liberal Hobbs is and the elitists supporting her campaign,” the Biggs campaign wrote. “Andy Biggs and Sine Kerr will happily take the support of Arizona leaders like Governors Jan Brewer and Doug Ducey, who fought to secure our border, keep Arizonans safe, lower taxes, and actually won our state multiple times instead of a liberal who was repeatedly rejected by Arizonans."