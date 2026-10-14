Maricopa County supervisors refute online election misinformation

With three weeks to go before the November election, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is already countering misinformation spreading online.

The far-right group We the People AZ Alliance, an organization known for spreading election conspiracy theories , posted a video online last week of two people working late at night in the county’s election center, suggesting it was evidence of wrongdoing.

But, according to the county, those employees were conducting routine software updates to prepare for the upcoming election.

“Election integrity is essential so voters can vote confidently. Unfortunately, casting doubt on the system and misrepresenting the work of election workers has become an effective method to erode trust in elections,” Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chair Kate Brophy McGee and Vice Chair Debbie Lesko said in a joint statement.

According to the statement, the employees were updating software on the ballot duplication system, which is used when the county receives ballots that are torn or damaged.

“When that occurs during an election, a bipartisan board comprised of one Republican, and one Democrat duplicates the ballot using a special terminal that contains every ballot style so it can be printed and read accurately by the tabulator,” according to the statement. “This system must be set up prior to early ballots being tabulated. The entire process is subject to rigorous audits during and after every election.”

One of the employees uploaded authorized election files to a duplication terminal using a USB drive, which is allowed under state election rules, the supervisors said.

The computer terminal accessed by the employees is not connected to the internet or ballot tabulators, and they did not make changes to the county’s election management system or tabulators.