Trump's Arizona visit on Wednesday backs Biggs in governor's race

President Donald Trump held a rally Wednesday in Mohave County to stump for Republicans on the ballot, but he didn’t shout out either of the GOP nominees running in Arizona’s competitive congressional races.

Trump stopped in Arizona as part of a campaign tour hitting multiple states ahead of the midterms.

Many of the Republicans running in Arizona’s competitive districts have the president's endorsement, but not all of them attended the rally in Bullhead City, including Congressional candidates Juan Ciscomani and Jay Feely.

Trump repeats falsehoods about 2022 Arizona elections

Trump is repeating falsehoods about voting issues that affected some vote centers in the Phoenix area in 2022.

Republicans, led by candidate for governor Kari Lake, blamed the issue for their sweeping losses that year. Trump brought it up again Wednesday at a rally in Bullhead City, Arizona, saying falsely that “only the Republican machines were broken.”

In fact, about a third of the voting centers across Maricopa County reported printing issues that stopped some ballots from being counted onsite, including in Democrat-leaning areas. Those ballots were counted instead on more sophisticated scanners at the county’s central elections warehouse, though the confusion caused long lines in some areas.

An investigation by a former state Supreme Court justice later traced the problem to changes to the ballot paper, not malicious actions.

Trump arrives in Arizona for the first of 2 Western rallies

Air Force One flew over the crowd that was waiting in the sun in Bullhead City before landing nearby and rolling up close to the area where Trump was set to take the stage.

Trump’s favorite rally songs featuring hits from the Y.M.C.A. and Dona Summer played as a set of stairs were wheeled to the side of the plane’s open door.

Trump emerged from the plane only after he was announced to the crowd. He descended the stairs wearing a red hat as “God Bless the U.S.A.” blared and the crowd clapped.

Arizona is only swing state in Trump's stops

President Donald Trump's midterm roadshow to rally the GOP is stopping Wednesday in swing-state Arizona and a Republican-leaning U.S. House district in Montana.

The visits come as the Republican president works to bolster his party in Nov. 3 elections that will determine control of Congress, and they follow stops earlier this week in Ohio and Alaska.

In Bullhead City, Arizona, Trump will be rallying support for Rep. Andy Biggs, who is seeking to defeat incumbent Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Afterward, Trump is set to travel to Western Montana's 1st District to try to boost Aaron Flint, a former aide to retiring Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke, who served as Interior secretary in Trump's first-term Cabinet.

Trump has kept up a brisk pace of hour-plus-long rallies — new White House press secretary Katie Zacharia called it a “midterm blitz” — in his effort to stem expected Republican losses and fight a historical trend in which the president's party typically loses seats in elections halfway through their term in the White House.

Arizona stands out as the lone swing state among the president's recent stops, though the airport rally will be in an area of the state known as a Republican stronghold. His other visits so far in October have taken him into traditionally solid Republican territory — Alabama, Nebraska, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas — as he weathers low approval ratings, rising costs and the Iran war.

With under three weeks left in the campaign, the Western swing comes as Trump's party has begun retreating from a handful of battleground U.S. House races and Democrats aim to raise money for candidates who seemed like long shots earlier this year.

The shifting money in the final weeks of midterm campaigns reflects an increasingly defensive posture by Republicans, who have already trimmed their expectations in U.S. Senate races, and new aggression from Democrats, who are trying to capitalize on Trump’s low public approval.

Trump twice won Arizona, in 2016 and 2024, but lost the state in 2020. Montana's 1st District is slightly less Republican overall than the state, which voted for Trump by double digits in each of his three presidential campaigns.

Biggs, of Arizona, has been a stalwart ally of the president and assisted Trump's attempt to block certification by the House of Trump's 2020 election defeat. A one-time head of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, he's represented a safe GOP seat since winning election in 2016.

He faces Hobbs, who narrowly defeated Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race four years ago in a state that has increasingly elected Democrats to statewide office.

In Montana, Flint won the president's and Zinke's endorsement during the June primary. An Army veteran and talk-radio host, Flint assails progressive Democrats like Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani as part of his campaign.

Flint's opponent is Sam Forstag, a Democratic labor union leader and Forest Service smokejumper, a specialized firefighter who gets to fires by aircraft and parachute.