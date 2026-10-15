Arizona executive tower evacuated after Fontes' office receives envelope with white powder

Arizona’s Executive Tower, which houses the Governor’s Office and Secretary of State’s Office, was evacuated Thursday afternoon after staff received an envelope filled with white powder.

In a statement, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said his office called law enforcement, including a hazardous materials team, after staff opened the envelope. They then isolated the materials and exposed individuals, evacuated other employees and shut off access to the floor.

“This is a sobering moment that highlights the reality of election administration in this country today,” Fontes said in a statement. “I am thankful for my staff that acted quickly and are taking the lead from law-enforcement and hazmat experts on a response to ensure the safety of my entire staff and our customers.”

Christian Slater, a spokesman for Gov. Katie Hobbs, said the entire executive tower was evacuated.

Arizona is one of several states nationwide where election officials and others have received similar envelopes filled with unknown white powder. Votebeat reported that more than 100 people and groups across the country were targeted, including California Sen. Alex Padilla and Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, both Democrats.

“We will not be scared out of doing our jobs on behalf of the voters of Arizona. As the election closes in, we know that threats will continue and we are on high alert to protect everyone on our team that is working overtime to serve Arizona,” Fontes said.

Slater said the FBI is investigating the incident.

“The Governor’s Office is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with law enforcement officials,” he said.

Slater said Hobbs was not in the building at the time and there are no reported injuries.

“The governor and her team thank the brave first responders who responded swiftly to the incident,” Slater said.

The incident

Fontes praised his team for remaining calm during the incident and immediately taking the proper steps to mitigate the threat.

Michael Moore, the secretary of state’s chief information security officer, said staff contacted him after opening the envelope on Thursday afternoon. He immediately called a contact at the FBI’s election crimes unit.

“I don't think the phone rang even one time before he picked it up,” Moore said. “I was immediately connected with the hazmat unit with the FBI, and they informed us exactly what we were supposed to do to respond to this event.”

Moore then contacted the Department of Public Safety, who is in charge of security at the state’s Capitol complex.

“Within an hour, they had mobilized,” Moore said. “They were ready to enter the building, and they quickly identified that this was a non-toxic substance.”

A nearby mail sorting center for state agencies that the letter passed through before reaching the Secretary of State’s Office was also quarantined and inspected “out of an abundance of caution,” Fontes said.

Fontes said his staff is now back in the building and working on preparing for the upcoming election.

He declined to share more details about the incident, including what type of non-toxic powder was in the envelope.

“Once we get that cleared from law enforcement exactly what it is, then we will release that information,” Fontes said.

The FBI is working with the United States Postal Inspection Service to investigate the envelope, which was sent via the USPS.

Fontes declined to comment whether the envelope included any evidence it was sent from Arizona or somewhere else. And he could not say whether it was connected to reports of more than 100 similar incidents around the country.

“We don't have any specific information that we're able to release at this time regarding the possible relationship between this attack and other attacks across the country,” Fontes said. “But I'm absolutely certain that the FBI, if this is a coordinated attack, will be looking very carefully at it, if they're not already doing so.”

He said Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is also following the case.

Upcoming election

The incident occurred as state and county election officials are preparing to run the upcoming November election.

“It was an apparent attempt to disrupt our elections and intimidate the public servants who make them possible,” Fontes said. “And while we are grateful that the contents of the package were not harmful, the fear it caused was real.”

He said those attempts were unsuccessful.

“But let me be absolutely clear, we will not be intimidated. We will not be distracted, and we will not allow threats to interfere with Arizona's elections,” Fontes said.

Fontes emphasized that the Secretary of State’s Office has, for years, held training to prepare for emergencies. The office has also helped county election officials prepare for those types of events.

“And I have all of the faith that I need to have in Arizona's elections officials and their coordination with law enforcement, emergency management managers, and all of the folks involved in these processes,” Fontes said.

He pointed to the last major election in 2024, when several Arizona counties continued to serve voters after receiving bomb threats.