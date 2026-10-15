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Maricopa County early voters who don't have ballots by end of week should request new ones

KJZZ | By Emma Bradford
Published October 15, 2026 at 11:32 AM MST
A Maricopa County early ballot in October 2026.
Sky Schaudt
/
KJZZ
A Maricopa County early ballot in October 2026.

The Maricopa County Recorder’s Office says it’s aware that not all voters who requested a ballot by mail have received one yet, and urged voters who don’t receive a ballot in the mail by the end of the week to contact their office to request a replacement.

In a statement, officials said approximately 1.9 million early ballots were delivered to the U.S. Postal Service on Oct. 7 for delivery.

“We are aware that some voters have not yet received their ballots. We remain in communication with USPS and will continue closely monitoring delivery progress,” the statement said.

Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap had previously claimed changes at USPS could lead to ballot delivery delays. In remarks before the Board of Supervisors at the end of September, he claimed that a postal service facility in Phoenix was shuttered in 2025, and warned ballots would be routed through San Diego for processing.

A spokesman for USPS refuted that claim, telling 12News that no Phoenix-area processing facilities were closed, and that the postal service “has more than enough capacity to successfully process local election mail.”

The Recorder’s Office did not say how many Maricopa County voters have yet to receive a ballot by mail.

More than 3,000 ballots were mistakenly sent to voters a week early, fueling criticism from President Donald Trump about the county’s elections. County officials determined those ballots were still valid and could be returned by mail or dropped off at county voting sites.

More election news

Tags
Elections PoliticsArizona politics
Emma Bradford
Emma Bradford is an intern at KJZZ and a senior at Arizona State University majoring in journalism and mass communications and political science with minors in business and Spanish. She is also currently a senior reporter for The State Press, ASU's student-run newspaper.
See stories by Emma Bradford