Maricopa County Recorder’s Office asked FBI to investigate claims from election conspiracy group

Investigators found no evidence of wrongdoing after the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office asked the FBI to investigate a viral claim pushed by an Arizona group with a history of backing election conspiracy theories.

The far-right group We the People AZ Alliance posted a video online last week of two people working late at night in the county’s election center, suggesting it was evidence of wrongdoing.

Shelby Busch, one of the group’s leaders and an official with the Maricopa County Republican Committee, contacted the Recorder’s Office about the allegations, which concern election employees overseen by Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, according to an investigation by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

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We the People AZ Alliance has a history of pushing election-related conspiracy theories and has received funding from prominent election deniers like MyPillow founder Mike Lindell . Busch once called for former Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer to be lynched and was accused of lying in court about threats faced by election workers .

After being contacted by Busch, Sam Stone, Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap’s chief of staff, and Jeffrey Mason, the chief deputy recorder, filed a complaint with the FBI.

Phoenix NBC affiliate 12News first reported the FBI referral.

The FBI, in turn, referred the case to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, which found no evidence of wrongdoing.

The Attorney General’s Office’s investigation backs up a statement released by Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chair Kate Brophy McGee and Debbie Lesko , who said the employees in the video were performing authorized work in the county election facility ahead of the upcoming election.

According to Brophy McGee and Lesko, the employees were updating software on the ballot duplication system, which is used when the county receives ballots that are torn or damaged. That system allows them to recreate a damaged ballot under the supervision of a bipartisan board that includes Republicans and Democrats.

“No information was developed indicating that the employees were unauthorized to be present in the facility or engaged in activities outside the scope of their official responsibilities,” according to an Oct. 9 memo from Jim Cope, the Attorney General’s chief special agent.

“Their activities were consistent with their assigned duties and responsibilities in support of the upcoming election,” Cope added in a follow up memo on Oct. 14.

Heap’s critics have questioned why the Recorder’s Office did not contact the Maricopa County Elections Department, the Board of Supervisors or the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office about the concerns before deciding to file a complaint with the FBI.

“Yet Heap worked (with) bad grifting hombres to target one of the (Board of Supervisors’) employees. If any other public official enabled Heap’s latest circus act then there’s Hell to pay,” Supervisor Thomas Galvin said on social media .

Heap was elected in 2024 after criticizing the county’s administration of elections. He was endorsed by prominent Republicans who have made false claims about past election results, including President Donald Trump and Kari Lake, who unsuccessfully ran for governor and U.S. Senate in back-to-back elections.

During a 2024 debate, he called the 2022 election a “catastrophe,” referring to well-publicized ballot printer failures that led to long lines and frustration at some voting centers.

In a statement to 12News, spokeswoman Judy Keane defended the decision to contact the FBI.

“Suspicious activity occurring within logic and accuracy tested facilities late at night should always be investigated by those with the power to do so. Any notion that it shouldn’t is irresponsible and fails to maintain the highest of standards for Arizona elections,” she said.

Keane did not respond to a request to comment on why the Recorder’s Office filed the complaint with the FBI rather than reaching out to county or state law enforcement.