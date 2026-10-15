Trump doesn't mention competitive congressional candidates in Arizona rally

President Donald Trump held a rally Wednesday in Mohave County to stump for Republicans on the ballot, but he didn’t shout out either of the GOP nominees running in Arizona’s competitive congressional races.

Trump stopped in Arizona as part of a campaign tour hitting multiple states ahead of the midterms.

Many of the Republicans running in Arizona’s competitive districts have the president's endorsement, but not all of them attended the rally in Bullhead City, including Congressional candidates Juan Ciscomani and Jay Feely.

Trump didn’t mention Ciscomani or Feely, though they’re both running with his endorsement in the state’s two most competitive districts. Trump also didn’t mention Warren Petersen, who is running for attorney general.

Wednesday’s visit was Trump’s second to Arizona this year.

When he was last here on April 17, Trump held a rally in Phoenix called “Build the Red Wall” and gave shoutouts to Ciscomani, Feely and Petersen.

Also, at the April rally, Ciscomani and Feely made speeches from the stage before Trump.

A spokesperson for Feely didn’t respond to a request for comment, but CJ Karamargin said on behalf of Ciscomani that the incumbent congressman was busy with “long-planned back-to-back events in the district” on Wednesday.

Ciscomani represents southern Arizona’s Congressional District 6, which is the opposite side of the state from Mohave County. He also never noted Trump’s endorsement on his campaign website.

Several of the candidates running in congressional races have altered their websites since the July primary election and removed some images or mentions of Trump.

On Wednesday, Trump mostly talked up Congressman Andy Biggs, who’s running for governor against Democratic incumbent Katie Hobbs. Trump called her a “low IQ individual.”

“Don't let her ruin everything and destroy this beautiful state anymore. She's hurt our state. She’s hurt this state very badly. She's made Arizona one of the least affordable states in the entire country,” Trump said of Hobbs.

Despite saying that Hobbs has made Arizona unaffordable, Trump also said the Arizona economy is "booming."

“A booming Arizona economy like you have right now or more so … all you have to do is vote Republican and you’re going to have all of that and more,” Trump said.

He also accused Hobbs of being in league with drug cartels, because her actions on border and drug-related bills don’t make sense to him.

Hobbs responded on social media , saying Trump can call her whatever names he wants.

“While he’s busy insulting me, his tariffs and the war in Iran are driving up costs for Arizona families. And Andy Biggs has backed him every step of the way,” Hobbs wrote. “Unlike Trump, I’ve never lost an election and I don’t plan on starting now.”

Trump also said in his speech that Biggs will “slash your property taxes.”

Biggs’ campaign spokesperson Drew Sexton said in a text that he doesn’t think Biggs has said he’ll lower property taxes.

Biggs also got to make a speech ahead of Trump’s arrival. He called out Hobbs for taking credit for GOP-supported legislation, like the provision of the One Big Beautiful Bill that creates a tax exemption for money that qualified workers earn from tips.

Biggs said that if he’s elected governor, he’ll shine a light on government corruption and increase transparency around how the state spends federal dollars.

“We’re going to make an evaluation whether those are good programs or bad programs and we're going to DOGE the heck out of Arizona and make sure that we run lean, clean, mean,” Biggs said.

So did Alexander Kolodin, the GOP nominee for secretary of state. Trump also gave Kolodin a nod from the stage.

“Everybody also needs to get out and vote for Alex Kolodin, a warrior for election integrity, as your next secretary of state,” Trump said. “Alex, good luck, you look good. Central casting. Actually you want a secretary of state to look exactly like that; a little bit nerdy, and that’s good. We want that.”

Other speakers at the Bullhead City rally included CD5 candidate Mark Lamb, Congressman Abe Hamadeh and Congressman Paul Gosar.