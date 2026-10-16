Arizona Supreme Court to hear case challenging Clean Elections Commission's authority

The Arizona Supreme Court will review a case challenging the Citizen Clean Elections Commission’s power to claw money back from candidates who receive public campaign dollars from the agency.

Gubernatorial candidate Risa Lombardo and Secretary of State hopeful Duwayne Collier filed a lawsuit in September after the commission voted to further investigate claims that their campaigns defrauded the Clean Elections program to unlock millions of dollars in public funding.

A Maricopa County judge dismissed the case in September , because the investigation is ongoing and the commission hasn’t actually tried to take the money back yet.

After the Arizona Court of Appeals declined to intervene, the Supreme Court agreed to review the case, according to an Oct. 15 order from Chief Justice Ann Scott Timmer .

The case

Both Lombardo and Collier are running under the Arizona Green Party’s banner, though the party itself has disavowed them and called them “sham” candidates.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, both campaigns qualified for public campaign funding by gathering a specified number of $5 qualifying signatures required by state law.

But the Clean Elections Commission, which administers that funding, later found evidence that Lombardo and Collier didn’t actually gather those signatures.

Executive Director Thomas Collins said a preliminary investigation found evidence that lines up with reporting by the Arizona Mirror , which spoke with six people listed as donors who say they never gave $5 to either campaign.

In letters to both candidates, Collins warned them that he plans to ask the commission to force them to repay the money.

“I strongly encourage you to seek legal counsel for this matter immediately and cease spending money from the Clean Elections Fund, and contact any vendors you have and advise them to stop providing services utilizing clean elections funding,” he wrote to Lombardo in August.

Republican campaign attorney Timothy La Sota, who represents both candidates, filed a lawsuit arguing that the Commission doesn’t have the power to retroactively reverse the Secretary of State’s finding that the candidates qualified for Clean Elections funding.

And he argued Collins’ letters amounted to a threat that has presented the longshot candidates from campaigning in the final months leading up to the Nov. 3 election.

“These actions place the candidates in limbo and make it extraordinarily difficult to run a campaign, and early ballots are mailed out in less than one month’s time,” he wrote in a court filing on Sept. 10.

According to Timmer’s order, the Supreme Court will address two questions: whether the Commission has the legal authority to determine that the Secretary of State’s certification was incorrect, and whether it has the power to force candidates to repay the funds they have already received.

Millions of dollars in public funding could hinge on the answers to those questions.

That’s because Lombardo has received around $2.8 million in primary and general election funding, while Collier has received about $740,000.