No Kings protests scheduled across metro Phoenix to encourage nonpartisan early voting
No Kings protests are scheduled to take place Oct. 16 across the Valley. The protest aims to drive voter turnout prior to election day. Attendees are encouraged to bring their completed ballot to drop off to a tabulation center.
Evo Terra, organizer of the Rush Hour Resistance Rallies, said, “This is strictly about getting out to vote and in fact the entire ethos of the No Kings movement and the Indivisible movement and all the other ones is non-violent protesting.”
The downtown Phoenix rally is expected to be the largest. It takes place at Grant Park starting at 9 a.m. Sen. Ruben Gallego will speak along with other elected officials. Protesters will head to the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center then return to Grant Park.
Event organizers note that unlike previous No Kings protests, this event is aimed to gather the community and encourage non-partisan voting.
Maricopa County No Kings events:
- Chandler — human banner & mobilization, 250 N. Metro Blvd, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
- Chandler/Gilbert — bridge rally, 2825 W. Galveston St, Chandler, 9-11 a.m.
- Fountain Hills — North Saguaro Blvd & East Ave of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, 1-3 p.m.
- Glendale — bridge rally, Glendale Bridge, N. 59th Ave. & Loop, Glendale, 7:30-9:30 a.m.
- Mesa — march & rally, US 60 overpass on S. Stapley Dr., Mesa, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Phoenix/Scottsdale Car Parade, starts at 7000 E Mayo Blvd, north Phoenix, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Phoenix North: 2500 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix, 9-11 a.m.
- Phoenix: Grant Park 701 S Third Ave., Phoenix, 9-11 a.m.
- Phoenix: 702 W. Osborne Rd, Phoenix, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Phoenix: North Encanto — Thomas Road between 16th & 18th Ave, 9-11 a.m.
- Scottsdale/Old Town rally, 7125 E, Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.
- Tempe pedestrian bridge/march & food drive: 2000 E. Carson Dr, Tempe, AZ, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Surprise: Bell Road and Civic Center Drive, 9-11 a.m.
- Sun City: Bell Road and 99th Avenue, 9-11 a.m.
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