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No Kings protests scheduled across metro Phoenix to encourage nonpartisan early voting

KJZZ | By Gisela Contreras
Published October 16, 2026 at 3:05 PM MST
No Kings protesters at Happy Valley Road and 25th Avenue in north Phoenix on Saturday, March 28, 2026.
Sky Schaudt
/
KJZZ
No Kings protesters at Happy Valley Road and 25th Avenue in north Phoenix on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

No Kings protests are scheduled to take place Oct. 16 across the Valley. The protest aims to drive voter turnout prior to election day. Attendees are encouraged to bring their completed ballot to drop off to a tabulation center.

Evo Terra, organizer of the Rush Hour Resistance Rallies, said, “This is strictly about getting out to vote and in fact the entire ethos of the No Kings movement and the Indivisible movement and all the other ones is non-violent protesting.”

The downtown Phoenix rally is expected to be the largest. It takes place at Grant Park starting at 9 a.m. Sen. Ruben Gallego will speak along with other elected officials. Protesters will head to the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center then return to Grant Park.

Event organizers note that unlike previous No Kings protests, this event is aimed to gather the community and encourage non-partisan voting.

Maricopa County No Kings events:

  • Chandler — human banner & mobilization, 250 N. Metro Blvd, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
  • Chandler/Gilbert — bridge rally, 2825 W. Galveston St, Chandler, 9-11 a.m.
  • Fountain Hills — North Saguaro Blvd & East Ave of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, 1-3 p.m.
  • Glendale — bridge rally, Glendale Bridge, N. 59th Ave. & Loop, Glendale, 7:30-9:30 a.m.
  • Mesa — march & rally, US 60 overpass on S. Stapley Dr., Mesa, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
  • Phoenix/Scottsdale Car Parade, starts at 7000 E Mayo Blvd, north Phoenix, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Phoenix North: 2500 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix, 9-11 a.m.
  • Phoenix: Grant Park 701 S Third Ave., Phoenix, 9-11 a.m.
  • Phoenix: 702 W. Osborne Rd, Phoenix, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  • Phoenix: North Encanto — Thomas Road between 16th & 18th Ave, 9-11 a.m.
  • Scottsdale/Old Town rally, 7125 E, Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.
  • Tempe pedestrian bridge/march & food drive: 2000 E. Carson Dr, Tempe, AZ, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Surprise: Bell Road and Civic Center Drive, 9-11 a.m.
  • Sun City: Bell Road and 99th Avenue, 9-11 a.m.
A No Kings protest at Cole Park in Tempe on Oct. 18, 2025.
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A No Kings protest at Cole Park in Tempe on Oct. 18, 2025.
Tim Agne/KJZZ
No Kings protest in north Phoenix near 35th Avenue and Bell Road on Oct. 18, 2025.
2 of 23  — no-kings-phohenix-SS-20251018 (1).jpg
No Kings protest in north Phoenix near 35th Avenue and Bell Road on Oct. 18, 2025.
Sky Schaudt/KJZZ
No Kings protest in north Phoenix near 35th Avenue and Bell Road on Oct. 18, 2025.
3 of 23  — no-kings-phohenix-SS-20251018 (3).jpg
No Kings protest in north Phoenix near 35th Avenue and Bell Road on Oct. 18, 2025.
Sky Schaudt/KJZZ
A No Kings protest at Cole Park in Tempe on Oct. 18, 2025.
4 of 23  — no-kings-tempe-TA-20251018 (7).jpg
A No Kings protest at Cole Park in Tempe on Oct. 18, 2025.
Tim Agne/KJZZ
A No Kings protest at Cole Park in Tempe on Oct. 18, 2025.
5 of 23  — no-kings-tempe-TA-20251018 (5).jpg
A No Kings protest at Cole Park in Tempe on Oct. 18, 2025.
Tim Agne/KJZZ
A No Kings protest at Cole Park in Tempe on Oct. 18, 2025.
6 of 23  — no-kings-tempe-TA-20251018 (6).jpg
A No Kings protest at Cole Park in Tempe on Oct. 18, 2025.
Tim Agne/KJZZ
A No Kings protest at Cole Park in Tempe on Oct. 18, 2025.
7 of 23  — no-kings-tempe-TA-20251018 (3).jpg
A No Kings protest at Cole Park in Tempe on Oct. 18, 2025.
Tim Agne/KJZZ
A No Kings protest at Cole Park in Tempe on Oct. 18, 2025.
8 of 23  — no-kings-tempe-TA-20251018 (2).jpg
A No Kings protest at Cole Park in Tempe on Oct. 18, 2025.
Tim Agne/KJZZ
A No Kings protest at Cole Park in Tempe on Oct. 18, 2025.
9 of 23  — no-kings-tempe-TA-20251018 (8).jpg
A No Kings protest at Cole Park in Tempe on Oct. 18, 2025.
Tim Agne/KJZZ
A No Kings protest at Cole Park in Tempe on Oct. 18, 2025.
10 of 23  — no-kings-tempe-TA-20251018 (9).jpg
A No Kings protest at Cole Park in Tempe on Oct. 18, 2025.
Tim Agne/KJZZ
A No Kings protest at Cole Park in Tempe on Oct. 18, 2025.
11 of 23  — no-kings-tempe-TA-20251018 (10).jpg
A No Kings protest at Cole Park in Tempe on Oct. 18, 2025.
Tim Agne/KJZZ
No Kings protest in north Phoenix near 35th Avenue and Bell Road on Oct. 18, 2025.
12 of 23  — no-kings-phohenix-SS-20251018 (4).jpg
No Kings protest in north Phoenix near 35th Avenue and Bell Road on Oct. 18, 2025.
Sky Schaudt/KJZZ
No Kings protest in north Phoenix near 35th Avenue and Bell Road on Oct. 18, 2025.
13 of 23  — no-kings-phohenix-SS-20251018 (2).jpg
No Kings protest in north Phoenix near 35th Avenue and Bell Road on Oct. 18, 2025.
Sky Schaudt/KJZZ
No Kings protest in Tempe on Oct. 18, 2025.
14 of 23  — no-kings-tempe-TA-20251018 (11).jpg
No Kings protest in Tempe on Oct. 18, 2025.
Tim Agne/KJZZ
No Kings protest in Tempe on Oct. 18, 2025.
15 of 23  — no-kings-tempe-TA-20251018 (13).jpg
No Kings protest in Tempe on Oct. 18, 2025.
Tim Agne/KJZZ
No Kings protest in Tempe on Oct. 18, 2025.
16 of 23  — no-kings-tempe-TA-20251018 (12).jpg
No Kings protest in Tempe on Oct. 18, 2025.
Tim Agne/KJZZ
No Kings protest in Surprise on Oct. 18, 2025.
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No Kings protest in Surprise on Oct. 18, 2025.
Chelsey Heath/KJZZ
No Kings protest in Surprise on Oct. 18, 2025.
18 of 23  — no-kings-surprise-CFH-20251018_093210 (1).jpg
No Kings protest in Surprise on Oct. 18, 2025.
Chelsey Heath/KJZZ
No Kings protest in Surprise on Oct. 18, 2025.
19 of 23  — no-kings-surprise-CFH-20251018_093210 (5).jpg
No Kings protest in Surprise on Oct. 18, 2025.
Chelsey Heath/KJZZ
No Kings protest in Surprise on Oct. 18, 2025.
20 of 23  — no-kings-surprise-CFH-20251018_093210 (6).jpg
No Kings protest in Surprise on Oct. 18, 2025.
Chelsey Heath/KJZZ
No Kings protest in Surprise on Oct. 18, 2025.
21 of 23  — no-kings-surprise-CFH-20251018_093210 (4).jpg
No Kings protest in Surprise on Oct. 18, 2025.
Chelsey Heath/KJZZ
No Kings protest in Surprise on Oct. 18, 2025.
22 of 23  — no-kings-surprise-CFH-20251018_093210 (3).jpg
No Kings protest in Surprise on Oct. 18, 2025.
Chelsey Heath/KJZZ
No Kings protest at the Arizona Capitol on Oct. 18, 2025.
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No Kings protest at the Arizona Capitol on Oct. 18, 2025.
Summer Schaudt

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Gisela Contreras

Gisela Contreras is an intern at KJZZ and a senior studying Journalism at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism.

See stories by Gisela Contreras