Reports on GOP PAC add to questions about Arizona Corporation Commission's utility oversight

More accusations have surfaced that members of the Arizona Corporation Commission are too close with the companies they regulate.

At a town hall this week hosted by Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, Ahwatukee resident Nancy Jagger raised concerts about a commission meeting she watched in April.

“I was really shocked by it because they had lobbyists, they had the Goldwater Institute, they had the power companies, and the Arizona Corporation Commission, and they were all very tight, and they openly talked about how we needed to be educated,” Jagger said.

This year’s Corporation Commission race has been supercharged by frustrations over data center development and its potential connections to rising utility bills.

Mayes and other Democratic leaders have accused the Republican-led commission of letting Arizona Public Service and Tucson Electric Power pass data center-related expenses on to residents.

A consumer advocate study alleges APS may have shifted up to $600 million in natural gas fuel purchases meant for meeting large commercial demands on to other customers . Mayes says the study should prompt the commission to conduct an official cost-shifting audit of APS’ purchased power expenses.

Democrats Clara Pratte and Jonathon Hill, who are hoping to unseat Republican Commissioner Kevin Thompson, are now alerting voters to his involvement with a group known as the Regulators Roundtable Institute — a nonprofit that says it "convenes and educates conservative public service commissioners and senior regulatory officials to promote reliability, affordability, innovation, and state-driven regulatory authority in critical infrastructure sectors."

An environmental watchdog group, the Energy & Policy Institute, pored over hundreds of records and emails to learn more about the purposes of the Regulators Roundtable Institute, which was formed last year under GOPAC, a political action committee that promotes Republican candidates nationwide.

Stephanie Chase, a research and communications manager for EPI, says Thompson helped recruit other state regulators to the Roundtable forums and solicited $50,000 corporate sponsorships, offering in return to give investors face time with regulators like himself.

“Kevin Thompson helped to solicit investments from corporations, including utility companies, to come and meet with the regulator of those utility companies at a variety of events that happened over the last couple of years,” Chase said.

EPI obtained an internal pamphlet used to encourage corporate sponsors to participate in the Roundtable forums.

Under one of the reasons to invest, the pamphlet reads, “This is your chance to educate and empower conservative commissioners on emerging innovations and game-changing solutions that will shape the industries of tomorrow.”

Another line says investors will have opportunities to “shape policy, influence industry trends, and build strong relationships.”

All five members of the Arizona Corporation Commission are Republicans. And all five have attended at least one Roundtable event, according to EPI.

Elizabeth Gianini, the Roundtable Institute’s president, told the Washington Post these forums, which bring regulators together with the companies they regulate, are appropriate because no official actions occur during the programming.

The Washington Post identified Google, the American Gas Association and Nuclear Energy Institute as key investors in the Roundtable Institute.

EPI, which tracks corporate donations to political action committees, says Southwest Gas and the parent companies of APS and Tucson Electric Power donated thousands to GOPAC this year.

Thompson did not respond to KJZZ’s request for comment.