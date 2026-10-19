After white powder incident at Arizona executive tower, Fontes says his staff is prepared

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes says his office was prepared to respond last week when his staff received an envelope filled with white powder — leading to the evacuation of the Capitol Executive Tower, which also houses the Governor’s Office.

Fontes says they’ve boosted security in recent weeks ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

"Most of the folks that we engage with have gone through some level of training regarding at the very least alertness as to substances that may show up in the mail," he said.

Fontes says that while the white powder was harmless, he believes whoever sent the envelope included the substance intentionally. Fontes says Attorney General Kris Mayes is looking into the possibility of state and federal prosecutions.