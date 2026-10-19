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After white powder incident at Arizona executive tower, Fontes says his staff is prepared

KJZZ | By Kathy Ritchie
Published October 19, 2026 at 12:55 PM MST
Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes in Phoenix on Oct. 16, 2026.
Wayne Schutsky
/
KJZZ
Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes in Phoenix on Oct. 16, 2026.

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes says his office was prepared to respond last week when his staff received an envelope filled with white powder — leading to the evacuation of the Capitol Executive Tower, which also houses the Governor’s Office.

Fontes says they’ve boosted security in recent weeks ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

"Most of the folks that we engage with have gone through some level of training regarding at the very least alertness as to substances that may show up in the mail," he said.

Fontes says that while the white powder was harmless, he believes whoever sent the envelope included the substance intentionally. Fontes says Attorney General Kris Mayes is looking into the possibility of state and federal prosecutions.

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Elections PoliticsArizona politics
Kathy Ritchie
KJZZ senior field correspondent Kathy Ritchie has 20 years of experience reporting and writing stories for national and local media outlets — nearly a decade of it has been spent in public media.
See stories by Kathy Ritchie