Arizona CD1 voters to decide: Elect a Trump-endorsed MAGA Republican or a Democrat?

Voters in Arizona’s most competitive congressional district face a choice they’ve never had before: do they want to elect a Trump-endorsed MAGA Republican to Congress or a Democrat?

For years, the 1st Congressional District has been represented by David Schweikert — a conservative Republican who no one would mistake for a MAGA-diehard. Schweikert successfully defended the seat in Congress from Democratic challengers over the past several elections but opted against running for re-election this fall.

CD1 encompasses Scottsdale, north Phoenix and Cave Creek. It’s one of the most competitive swing districts in the entire country.

Knowing that, both candidates are trying to convince voters that their opponent is an extremist from the far-left or far-right of their respective parties.

For GOP nominee Jay Feely, a former NFL placekicker and first-time candidate, that means accusing Democrat Amish Shah of being a "socialist" — something Shah has denied clearly and repeatedly.

In fact, Shah points to the fact that as a state lawmaker, he worked across the aisle so much that it rankled his Democratic colleagues. And in this race, Shah boasts the endorsement of some Republicans, including former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers.

In his second bid for Congress, Shah has accused Feely of being nothing more than a “yes man” for President Donald Trump. Feely and Trump have been friends for years — and Feely is only running in CD1 after Trump urged him to drop his initial campaign in Congressional District 5 to run in the president’s preferred race.

“Congress was meant to be a check on the executive. That’s not happening right now,” Shah said during a debate hosted by the Arizona Clean Elections Commission on Oct. 7. “Their entire party is like a cult of personality around one person. When he says jump these guys have to say, ‘how high?’” Shah said in the debate.

In contrast, Shah said he’s an independent thinker who’s not beholden to any one person or political party — but to his constituents alone.

Diannie Chavez/The Arizona Republic / Pool photo Former state Rep. Amish Shah participates in a primary debate for the 1st Congressional District in Scottsdale on June 23, 2026.

Shah and Bernie Sanders

In attack ads on television and signs throughout CD1, Feely’s campaign has sought to bolster accusations that Shah is a socialist by tying the Democrat to U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who self-identifies as a democratic socialist.

Feely’s team points back to an April 2019 event, dubbed “Arizona for Bernie 2020,” when the Independent senator was running a longshot presidential campaign.

In a video shot at the town hall, Shah praised Sanders’ stance on healthcare as “one of the things that drew me to Bernie Sander’s candidacy during the last election cycle.”

“Free markets work for things like Toyotas, but in order to take the problem and fix it we need universal single-payer Medicare for all throughout this country,” Shah told the audience.

Shah also spoke of Sander’s authenticity and said he thinks the senator has improved the Democratic Party's platform.

Shah told KJZZ he doesn’t believe it was a campaign event, but rather a group of supporters who invited speakers.

“I don’t remember the exact organization of the group, but I was invited to come speak to them and listen,” Shah said.

Feely said he’ll defend capitalism and it’s the foundation of this country. Shah said he also believes in capitalism.

“Amish believes in the Green New Energy Deal,” Feely claimed in the debate.

Shah asked Feely to stop lying. “I’ve never endorsed any Green New Deal,” he said.

Feely claimed Shah opposes all the tax cuts adopted by Republicans in Congress, though Shah said that he’s consistently supported the cuts that mostly help working class people, like no tax on tips and no tax on overtime.

Feely also said in the debate that Biden failed on the border, but claimed Shah will refuse to say that.

“The Biden administration failed at the border,” Shah responded.

Shifting position on healthcare

Since 2019, Shah has changed his tune on the future of U.S. health insurance.

Historically, Shah has said that he supports a “Medicare For All,” a universal single-payer health care system where the U.S. government creates a national health insurance program that provides coverage to every American.

This year, Shah has told voters he instead supports a “public option” — wherein a government-run insurance program, like Medicare, would be offered as an alternative option to Americans from private health insurance like you might have access to through your employer.

Advocates argue a government-run insurance program would foster competition with private insurance companies, and possibly lower health care costs.

Specifically, Shah supports a Medicare buy-in plan.

While Medicare is now primarily a federal health insurance program for people aged 65 and older, Shah’s buy-in proposal would expand Medicare eligibility to every American. That way, Medicare would be an option for all Americans, in competition with private insurance markets. All Americans would still pay into the Medicare trust fund for seniors — but they’d also have the option to use Medicare now by paying premiums for it, just like with private insurance.

The cost would be regulated by the states — in Arizona, that would fall to the Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions, which is part of the executive branch.

For Shah, healthcare has always been a focus and is an area of expertise given his background as an ER doctor. He also has a master's in public health.

“I believe in universal healthcare,” Shah said at a Cave Creek Democratic candidate forum in May. “I'm just going to put that out there and this isn’t new to this election. For eight years I’ve been saying that all Americans have to get covered because it is my daily life. … Medicare buy-in … that’s an actual plan.”

Feely has called Shah “disingenuous” for changing his stance on what kind of healthcare he’s advocating for, accusing the Democrat of abandoning Medicare for All because the voters of CD1 oppose it.

“He knows that the people on CD1 don’t want single payer,” Feely said during their October debate. “That they want to have options, that they want to be able to keep their doctor.”

Shah said he changed his mind because he realized that transitioning the American healthcare system to Medicare for All without adjusting rates would cause a serious disruption. He also said people like having choices.

Diannie Chavez / Arizona Republic Former Cardinals kicker Jay Feely participates in the 2026 AZ Clean Elections primary debate for the 1st Congressional District at Sneaky Big Studios in Scottsdale on June 24, 2026.

Shah says Feely has no healthcare plan

Shah has countered that Feely and Republicans have offered no alternative to ensure Arizonans’ health care needs are met.

“What is your actual plan for getting people covered? Because I've never heard it from Republicans,” Shah said during the debate.

Feely responded that his healthcare plan includes “price transparency.”

Shah also criticized Feely’s support of President Trump’s so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill” and its changes to state Medicaid programs. In Arizona, hundreds of thousands of residents are expected to be dropped from the healthcare program.

During their debate, Feely claimed the measure was all about throwing “illegals” off Medicaid — even though undocumented immigrants were never eligible for the program before. And he defended reductions in those coverage by Medicaid not as cuts, but as more stringent requirements to qualify.

Shah said that’s all political spin.

“They don't seem to empathize with people who are sick, who cannot afford care, who are left out in the cold, and in fact worked last year to make things worse while making our debt and deficit worse,” Shah said. “The callousness of this is infuriating.”

Shah said the Medicaid cuts also have a negative impact on people with private insurance.

“A lot of those people have no choice but to show up in the ER. Well then the entire population is going to have to worry because even if you have insurance and you have a heart attack, or stroke, or you get hit by a car, you're going to show up at a crowded emergency department,” Shah said.

Feely blasts Shah for switch up on data centers

Feely has also attacked Shah for supporting tax breaks for data centers as a state lawmaker. In 2021, Shah voted in favor of a bipartisan bill for tax breaks — but now says he opposes those economic incentives.

“I think it’s really hypocritical for you to stand up here and to say to the voters that you’re against the data centers,” Feely said during the debate. “When you were in office you voted for the tax credits to bring those data centers here. $65 million is what it cost the state of Arizona to have those tax credits.”

Shah said he’s since listened to voters and heard their concerns. He now opposes any new data centers in CD1. He also said the situation was different during his vote for the tax break in 2021 — artificial intelligence, a huge driver behind the rapid development of data centers, wasn’t “on the radar” back then, he said.

Feely didn’t say he’s against all data centers in CD1, but that “local communities should get to decide if they want them there or not.”

Feely has spoken out about the future of AI and how supportive he is of the technology.

“Where our economy is going and our security as well, as a country, will be defined by who wins the AI revolution that’s coming,” Feely told KJZZ.

A pro-AI political action committee called American Mission also spent $616,419 to support Feely’s campaign . American Mission PAC is operated by the Leading the Future network — focused on getting pro-AI candidates elected. Some of its donors include OpenAI Co-founder Greg Brockman and Palantir Co-founder Joe Lonsdale.

Feely, Shah agree on water

Feely and Shah both say water is a key issue, and one where they’re happy to work across the aisle. They also agree that Arizona should be pursuing multiple solutions, including looking into desalination.

“It’s an area where I think we need to be doing everything,” Feely said.

And, Feely said water is an example of how he doesn't agree with Trump on everything. He said he went to Washington D.C. to speak with the president and House Speaker Mike Johnson during Colorado River negotiations to try and minimize Arizona’s cuts - which the state is going to take.

Shah and Feely agreed that Arizona shouldn’t have to take such a large brunt of the Colorado River cuts.

Early voting is ongoing, and election day is Nov. 3.