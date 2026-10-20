Mayes: Maricopa County recorder erroneously flagged 24 U.S. citizens as 'not eligible' to vote

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is threatening to sue Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap if he doesn’t restore voting rights to 24 U.S. citizens who were previously flagged using a controversial — and unreliable — federal citizenship verification database.

Heap, a Republican, used the federal SAVE database to identify 207 suspected noncitizens who had registered to vote in the county, including 60 who had actually cast ballots. But, after an investigation, Republican County Attorney Rachel Mitchell found that only eight of those 60 were actually non-citizens.

The remaining 52 people are eligible to vote, she said.

NPR reported that the SAVE database, a decades-old tool that was designed to check immigration status and eligibility for other government programs, was overhauled by the Trump administration with little public input or congressional oversight to give states a way to check the citizenship status of their voters.

According to Mayes, Heap has not restored voting rights to 24 of the 52 individuals who Mitchell confirmed are citizens. They were all affected by a well-documented driver’s license glitch identified by former Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer in 2024 .

Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 4.0 Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap in Scottsdale on April 25, 2026.

The Attorney General's Office plans to sue to restore their rights if Heap doesn’t act swiftly, according to a Oct. 19 letter from the AG to the Maricopa County recorder.

Earlier this year, Heap moved the suspected non-citizen voters into a “non eligible” category, meaning they can’t vote unless they provide the documentation required by Arizona law to prove they are a citizen before the next election.

But Heap has so far failed to restore active voting rights to 24 of 52 people cleared by Mitchell’s investigation, meaning those individuals still don’t have the opportunity to vote in the Nov. 3 election.

Mayes and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, both Democrats, already said that Heap’s decision to move the voters into “not eligible” status violated Arizona election laws.

According to Arizona’s Election Procedures Manual, a county recorder must cancel a voter registration when the office “confirms that a registrant is not a U.S. citizen.”

Mere suspicion doesn’t meet that threshold, Nick Klingerman, the Attorney General’s Criminal Division chief, wrote in the letter to Heap.

“You have no legal basis for disenfranchising these voters,” he wrote.

The Recorder’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.

The Attorney General’s Office urged Heap to act quickly to ensure those voters can cast ballots in the upcoming election.

Klingerman noted that 18 of the affected voters signed up to receive a ballot by mail and one voter in the UOCAVA system, which serves military members and residents living overseas.

Those mail ballots were supposed to be sent to all voters on Oct. 7. UOCAVA ballots went out even earlier on Sept. 19, to ensure those overseas voters have time to return them.

The last day to request a mail ballot is Oct. 23 and the last day to mail that ballot back to the county is Oct. 27.

“Now that the election is two weeks away, continuing to treat them as ‘Not Eligible’ will have the effect of denying these properly registered voters the opportunity to cast a ballot that is counted. You have no legal basis for disenfranchising these voters,” Klingerman wrote.

If Heap doesn’t return those voters to their prior status, the Attorney General’s Office plans to take legal action “this week.”