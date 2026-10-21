Some Maricopa County voters say they aren't receiving early ballots

Some Maricopa County voters are reporting they haven't received their early ballots in the mail, though county data suggests the issue is not widespread.

Last week, Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap said around 1.9 million ballots were mailed on Oct. 7, and he was aware that some voters had not yet received them by Oct. 15.

That came after Heap had earlier claimed that the U.S. Postal Service shut down a Phoenix processing facility, which could lead to delays, though a spokesman for USPS refuted that claim . That spokesperson told 12News that no Phoenix-area processing facilities were closed, and that the postal service “has more than enough capacity to successfully process local election mail.”

Sherry Patterson, a USPS spokesperson, said there are no reported delays in delivering ballots.

“There are any number of factors that may impact the timeliness of a mailpiece. Postal employees take seriously their role in processing and transporting mail in a timely manner, and we work diligently to do so year-round,” she said in a statement to KJZZ. “Local postal management report that we are not experiencing delays in our delivery or processing facilities for Maricopa County.”

But some voters are reporting on social media that they have not received their early ballot more than a week after they were mailed.

Interviews and research by KJZZ show the issues appear to be affecting voters of all political persuasions.

Several Democratic voters told KJZZ they also did not get their early ballots.

And the Arizona Republican Party released a statement saying it received “numerous reports” from voters who didn’t receive their ballot. That includes former state lawmaker Travis Grantham .

According to data provided by the Recorder’s Office, its voter helpline responded to over 400 requests between Oct. 8 and Oct. 16 that could be related to undelivered or yet-to-be delivered ballots.

It showed the Recorder’s VoterInfo system categorized 323 calls as “impatient about ballots being delivered.” It advised those voters to allow 7-10 days for USPS to deliver a ballot. After that, a voter should contact the Recorder’s Office to request a new ballot.

Another 101 calls were categorized as “general replacement request,” which could be related to someone who did not receive a ballot or received a damaged ballot.

Those 424 voter contacts would account for just 0.02% of the 1,988,858 voters signed up to receive mail-in ballots in Maricopa County, according to voter registration information. Those numbers would not account for people who did not receive their ballot but did not contact the county.

It’s unclear how the number of replacement ballot requests compares to previous midterm election cycles. After KJZZ requested similar data for the 2022 general election, the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office said it is unavailable.

“The retention period for data related to a federal election is 24 months, and the current software was not in use during that period,” according to the Recorder’s Office’s response.

But the reported delivery issues have not appeared to affect turnout so far this election cycle, according to numbers provided by the county.

As of Oct. 20, the Recorder’s Office had received about 320,000 ballots filled out by voters. At the same point in the last midterm election cycle in 2022, that number was closer to 270,000 ballots.

What’s the problem?

There are legitimate reasons why some voters have not received a mail-in ballot.

For instance, according to the Recorder’s Office, 26 people who contacted the helpline were told they were not actually enrolled on the Active Early Voting List, or AEVL. That’s the list of people who have opted in to receive a ballot by mail.

The recorder had to confirm the address for another 16 people who contacted the office after being notified by USPS about potential address issues. It is important for voters to keep the address on their registration up to date, because federal law prohibits USPS from forwarding election mail.

But there still isn’t a good explanation as to why multiple voters in different parts of Maricopa County say they haven’t received their ballots.

Natasha Grimaudo said, historically, she preferred to vote in person. But she switched to early voting during the COVID pandemic and stuck with it due to the convenience.

“I make sure that I vote in every election,” Grimaudo said. “There's little local elections, school board elections. My husband and I are very, very specific in making sure that we vote in every election.”

Grimaudo said that both she and her husband received text messages from the County Recorder's Office on Oct. 7 notifying them their ballot was in the mail.

But only her husband received his ballot, which showed signs of water damage.

Like Grimaudo, Jamie Bound received a text message on Oct. 7 notifying her that her ballot was in the mail.

And then, on Oct. 9, she received an email from the USPS Informed Delivery system, a free service that allows people to receive preview images of incoming mail. That email included a scan of her ballot envelope.

But Bound still hasn’t received her ballot.

“I even received the candidate, you know, the postcards and the pamphlets that they normally send out. Those came regularly as well, just not the ballot,” Bound said.

But both Grimaudo and Bound said they are active voters.

Patterson, the USPS spokesperson, did not respond to follow up questions about what may have happened to the ballots sent to Grimaudo and Bound.

Voter confidence

The reported mail-in ballot delivery problems are just the latest in a long list of issues affecting voter confidence this year.

That includes the yearlong spat between the Heap and the Board of Supervisors over control of the county’s elections and the failed attempt by President Donald Trump, who backed Heap when he ran for office, to use USPS to restrict vote by mail as he continues to spread misinformation about the security of early voting.

And, on Tuesday, 12 News flagged that the recorder’s hotline was telling voters the wrong date for Election Day . The hotline said Election Day is Nov. 4 when it is actually on Nov. 3.

The lack of a definitive explanation for delivery issues has shaken the confidence of Tim Shockley, a Democrat who says he has long used and supported the county’s vote by mail system.

He said he was already concerned about using mail voting this year due to the current political situation.

After Shockley didn’t receive his ballot, he said customer support from the Recorder’s Office offered to mail him a new one.

He plans to vote in person instead.

“I don’t want to try this whole thing again,” Shockley said.

Shockley said he’s never had a problem voting by mail in the past. He isn’t sure whether the issue is more prevalent this year or if voters like him are just more aware due to the current political climate.

What happened?

Sometimes there is an explanation for why a voter has not received their mail-in ballot.

Andrea McClimon said she has voted by mail for years.

So she was surprised when she checked her information online at the county’s beballotready.org website and found out her registration was changed from Democrat to independent, and she was no longer enrolled on the Active Early Voter List.

After researching the issue, the Recorder’s Office told KJZZ that it received a form through the Department of Motor Vehicles in June 2025 that changed McClimon’s registration to independent and opted her out of the early voter list.

McClimon said she did not recall making those changes, but confirmed that she did get a new driver’s license in June 2025.

Right now, federal law requires states to give people the opportunity to register to vote when they update their drivers license or other information with state motor vehicle agencies, and Arizona’s drivers license form includes a voter registration section to comply with that rule.

Just a few weeks ago, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell highlighted what she said are problems with how that requirement is being implemented by the state Motor Vehicle Division and private third-party businesses that offer MVD services.

During an investigation into alleged non-citizens on the county’s voter rolls, investigators interviewed a person who registered to vote using an MVD form. They did not recall registering to vote.

Mitchell suggested that could be a result of a failure to confirm information on the form, including the voter registration option, with the applicant before processing it.

“Interestingly, one of our own detectives who was investigating these cases ran into this problem when renewing his license during the pendency of our investigation,” Mitchell said. “No one showed him any of the information on the screen so that he could verify that it was correct before asking him to sign a digital pad that only had room for his signature.”

McClimon said she was able to update her voter registration online after discovering the issue.

What to do

If a voter does not receive their mail ballot, they can contact the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office to request a new one. The last day to request an early ballot is Oct. 23 and the final recommended day to mail it back to the county — to ensure it’s received in time to be counted — is Oct. 27.

Affected voters can also vote in person instead in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 3 election or on Election Day. If a voter did not receive their mail-in ballot and opts to vote in person instead, that old mail-in ballot will be voided by the county so it cannot be used.

A list of early voting centers is available on the Maricopa County Elections website . Early in-person voting is available until Oct. 30.