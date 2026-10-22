Arizona legislative candidate faces antisemitic death threats

A Democrat running for the Arizona House of Representatives in a Valley legislative district has received antisemitic death threats.

Former Scottsdale Councilwoman Tammy Caputi, who is running in the 4th Legislative District, said her campaign received multiple messages that included antisemitic remarks and threats of violence.

“If you keep running for office, I will come to your house and you will regret it. Watch your back,” one message said, according to a press release from the Caputi campaign.

Another message was more explicit.

“I will f***ing kill you and your entire family bloodline (sic) you f***ing understand (sic) you dumb Jew,” it said.

The Caputi campaign reported the threats to law enforcement and filed a police report.

“Let me be absolutely clear: The safety of my daughters, my family, and the volunteers who give their time to this campaign comes before anything else,” Caputi said in a statement. “Political disagreements are one thing. Threatening to murder someone and their children is another. This has crossed a line, and it needs to stop.”

Caputi blamed the threats on “false accusations and lies” from her political opponents, though she did not provide specifics about those claims.

She has received increased scrutiny in recent weeks following reports questioning whether she actually lives in LD4 .

Caputi is the latest Arizona politician to face threats.

Last week, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes’ Office received an envelope containing a suspicious white powder . Similar envelopes were sent to hundreds of other politicians, election officials and others around the country, including Arizona Reps. Greg Stanton, Yassamin Ansari and Adelita Grijalva .

And Senate President Warren Petersen, who is running for attorney general, highlighted a Facebook post earlier this month, in which the poster said Petersen and Congressman Andy Biggs “should be Kirked,” an apparent reference to the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.