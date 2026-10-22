Arizona officials sue Maricopa County recorder to restore voting access for 25 U.S. citizens

Arizona’s attorney general and top election official want a judge to force Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap to restore voting rights to 25 U.S. citizens he flagged using an unreliable citizenship verification database backed by the Trump administration.

Heap, a Republican, used the federal SAVE database to identify 207 suspected noncitizens who had registered to vote in the county, including 60 who had actually cast ballots. Heap moved the suspected noncitizen voters into a “non eligible” category, meaning they can’t vote unless they provide the documentation required by Arizona law to prove they are a citizen before the next election.

Heap also referred the case to Republican County Attorney Rachel Mitchell and, later, Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes. An investigation found that only eight of the 60 were actually noncitizens , and the Attorney General’s Office said that 22 had vital records on file with the Arizona Department of Health showing they were born in Arizona.

Mitchell announced those findings over three weeks ago, but Mayes said Heap has yet to restore voting rights to 25 of the U.S. citizens verified by the investigations.

“Not only does the Recorder lack affirmative evidence of noncitizenship, the AGO and MCAO investigations obtained unrefuted evidence that those fifty-two registered voters are in fact U.S. citizens,” according to the complaint filed in Maricopa County Superior Court on Oct. 21.

The affected voters were part of a group caught up in a well-documented driver’s license database glitch identified by former Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer in 2024 that resulted in hundreds of thousands of Arizona voters not providing required proof of citizenship through no fault of their own.

Mayes and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes are now asking a judge to order Heap to immediately restore those citizens’ voting rights and require Heap to issue them regular ballots this election season rather than provisional ballots, which are typically issued to voters when election officials must perform additional due diligence to confirm their eligibility.

They also want the judge to require Heap to immediately mail ballots to the 18 individuals in that group who are enrolled on Arizona’s Active Early Voting List, the database of voters who have requested an early mail-in ballot.

One of the affected voters is also enrolled in the UOCAVA system, which serves military members and residents living overseas, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

In a statement, Heap blamed the Maricopa County Attorney and Arizona Attorney General’s Offices, saying they have not provided him with the documented proof required by state law that they used to validate that the people in question are U.S. citizens.

“My duty is to follow Arizona law, not the political demands of Kris Mayes,” Heap said. “No attorney general has the authority to simply declare Arizona's citizenship requirements optional.”

The attorney general argues Heap lacked the authority to move the voters into “not eligible” status in the first place.

According to Arizona’s Election Procedures Manual, a county recorder must cancel a voter registration when the office “confirms that a registrant is not a U.S. citizen.”

Mere suspicion doesn’t meet that threshold, Nick Klingerman, the Attorney General’s Criminal Division chief, wrote in the letter to Heap.

Heap has said that moving the affected voters to “not eligible” is not the same thing as canceling their registration altogether. The Attorney General’s Office has argued that is a distinction without a difference this election season, because a “not eligible” voter will not be able to cast a ballot in November.

According to the complaint, “not eligible” status is reserved for people if a person registers to vote and the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division database “has a non-citizen authorized presence designation.” It can also be used if a new registrant uses a naturalization certificate number, citizenship certificate number or alien registration number to prove their citizenship.

“The 25 Affected Voters, however, have all been registered at least since 2024, and many of them have been registered for decades,” according to Mayes' court filing. “They also provided an (Arizona driver’s license), not immigration records, as their evidence of citizenship, and their AZMVD records do not show a non-citizen authorized presence designation. The ‘Not Eligible’ status is therefore inapplicable to them.”

Mayes filed the lawsuit two days after she sent Heap a letter demanding he restore the affected citizens’ voting rights .

Richie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office, said the Recorder’s Office did not respond to that letter.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The story has been updated to correct which type of judge the Arizona’s attorney general and top election official want to force Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap to restore voting rights to 25 U.S. citizens.