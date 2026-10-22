ASU student, former GOP lawmaker compete in Maricopa County Superior Court clerk's race

A 19-year-old ASU student is running against a former Republican state lawmaker to head the clerk’s office at Maricopa County Superior Court. Both candidates say they want to keep the office running smoothly.

The clerk manages all court records and filings, collects fees, handles evidence and processes passport applications among other duties. The office has a staff of close to 700 people.

Democratic nominee Seb Matta says he may be young, but he has a vision.

“I'm very willing to learn from the staff, but I have good ideas. I know I have good ideas, and I know that I'm very capable of leading this office,” Matta said.

GOP nominee Jeff Dial says Matta is using the clerk’s office as a stepping stone in his political career — an allegation Matta denies.

“I like to see young people get involved with politics. I think many times the best place for younger people to get involved with politics is not necessarily where they would be running a department of almost 700 people,” Dial said.

Dial also attacked Matta for filing a campaign finance report late.

“If he can't maintain his own paperwork and file his own reports, do we really want him handling, you know, or in charge of the systems that handle half a million dollars a day going to child support, or spousal support, or all the paperwork?” Dial said.

Matta said the late report is largely due to his accountant going dark on him, but that he’ll have everything filed and pay any necessary fines.

Matta is operating as a one-man band in this campaign. He’s relying on donations and said he’s received more than $20,000 from people across multiple states.

Maricopa County actually doesn't have a clerk right now.

The last elected clerk was Jeff Fine, who served from 2019-2025.

Fine retired last April, and Gov. Katie Hobbs appointed Joseph Malka to take on the role .

But Malka stepped down from the clerk’s role just shy of a year later and moved over to the role of general counsel for the clerk’s office.

Hobbs didn’t appoint a replacement for Malka, so the acting clerk is Chief Deputy Nancy Rodriguez.

Former Clerk Chris DeRose, a Republican, said the reason the clerk is independently elected is because the clerk is not an employee of the court but rather a partner providing checks and balances.

There are over 100 clerks — one in each courtroom. Oftentimes, DeRose said the clerks are the one the judges rely on most heavily.

He said if he’d been a judge’s employee rather than operating separately, he wouldn’t have been able to get as much done.

“If I hadn't been an equal of the presiding judge, if I had actually worked for her, none of those things would have happened. And she would have fired me at numerous points during my tenure,” DeRose said.

jeffdial.org / Courtesy Jeff Dial at his desk in his office at the Arizona State Capitol when he was an Arizona representative.

Candidate backgrounds

Dial served in the state Legislature from 2011 to 2016, when he lost his reelection bid to Democrat Sean Bowie. He’s also a former precinct committeeman.

He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from ASU and works as a realtor.

He serves on the Scottsdale Area Association of Realtors Board of Directors and the Arizona Association of Realtors Board of Directors, but said he isn’t running for reelection for either of those positions.

If elected to the clerk’s office, Dial said he’ll only work part time as a realtor — “maybe on the weekends.”

Matta was born and raised in Phoenix. He ran to be a Democratic precinct committeeman as a write-in candidate earlier this year, but lost in a five-way race.

He’s a sophomore studying philosophy, and said he may go to law school after undergrad.

Matta said if he’s elected, he’ll take a semester off to focus on settling into the office, then take his classes online.

It’s a lot of hours, but Matta said he can handle it.

“I've really learned the meaning of that phrase, ‘if you like what you're doing, you're not working.’ I mean, I'm truly not working, I vehemently enjoy what I'm doing right now. I mean, I may be exhausted, but I have all the energy left in me,” he said.

Both Matta and Dial ran unopposed in the primary election.

Although Dial was also a precinct committeeman and a lawmaker, he said Matta shouldn't have run to be a Democratic precinct committeeman this year because Dial said the clerk’s office shouldn't be run in a partisan way.

He disapproves of Matta engaging in other political activities.

“It's still the code of conduct you're supposed to go by, and you're not supposed to serve as a partisan office. The office is supposed to not be partisan,” Dial said.

Former GOP clerk says Matta’s age is not disqualifying

DeRose said Matta’s age is by no means disqualifying.

“I think there's been this obsession about it from the press, and it's like, I get it. So, say it once and move on,” DeRose said.

He said the media should focus on the candidates platforms and experience, not just age.

Matta said he hasn’t received much pushback about running and that the Maricopa County Democratic Party is putting its support behind him.

“I've been to every single legislative district in Maricopa County by now, all 25-something of them. I've driven 25,000 miles in my car. I've been to legislative district meetings nearly every day. And, frankly, I can't say that I've had a bad experience,” Matta said.

Camryn Sanchez / KJZZ Seb Matta in KJZZ's studios in October 2026.

Why Matta and Dial say they’re running

Matta’s father works as a car crash investigator, and Matta said he’d bring him to the clerk’s office as a child, and that’s how he became aware of it.

“I just think that the job is incredibly interesting. … It's a very good blend of two of the things that I really like about politics: the chance that you can make change, and the chance to be able to interact with people,” Matta said.

He said no one recruited him to run and he takes issue with Dial accusing him of using the office as a “stepping stone.”

“I just want to lead this office the best I can. This is not a career builder, this is not a resume builder. If I wanted to do a resume builder, I'd be at the Arizona State House being a page. I wouldn't be going for the head office immediately if I didn't think that I was good for the job,” Matta said.

Dial said a former clerk was trying to recruit a candidate to run for the office but declined to say which former clerk it was.

“They were trying to find somebody good to run out there, and I heard through a connection saying, ‘Hey, you should talk to this person.’ I sat down, they explained what the office was, and I decided, after talking to my wife and everything, that I could do some good in the office and that I would run for it,” Dial said.

He did clarify that DeRose wasn’t the clerk he spoke to.

After serving the four year term, neither candidate pledged to run for the office again, but both said it’s an option they’ll consider.

Similar platforms

Both candidates say they want to expand online filing of court documents.

Both candidates say they want to make court resources available in more languages.

Both candidates say they won’t bring their personal politics into the office.

But, they accuse one another of not sticking to those plans.

Matta is the child of immigrant parents and is bilingual. He said it’s important for court resources to be accessible to as many people as possible.

“I'm not proposing changing the language of our court systems. You know, everything should stay in English, everything will stay in English. I just think that it's important to have these resources for people as they're getting there,” Matta said. “You know, if a Bulgarian were arrested here, or if someone is in some kind of a legal case, I would want them to have their stuff in Spanish or whatever language they speak, because it's the language they're most comfortable in, so that the language that they can get the best outcome in,” he said.

The clerk’s office posted on social media that the website can be translated into multiple languages back in July.

“We're committed to making court information more accessible. The Clerk of the Superior Court's website can be translated to multiple languages. You can select your preferred language on the top right corner of the home page,” the office posted.

Matta said he credits himself for that.

“I do credit that, because no one else was calling for it, and it was very convenient that it was changed in mid-July, right as the primary season was about to start. I was the only person calling for it,” Matta said.

He also accused Dial of only hopping on the language expansion platform recently, though Matta said he’s been pushing that idea since February.

Dial said his campaign website is available in over 100 languages, whereas Matta’s is only available in English and Spanish.

Expanding e-filing is something Matta said would be especially helpful for probate matters, dealing with wills and estates.

“Right now, that stuff can only be initiated in person, which is very expensive, right? There's a filing fee, which is a good amount of money, and it also costs a lot of money for you to have to hire a lawyer or hire somebody to go do it for you,” he said.

Dial agreed that online filing is an important tool and said it will make life easier for everyone who has to deal with the court system. He also said he wants to streamline the phone system.

“One of my biggest goals there is just getting the calls answered by a real human so that we can direct you to the right department, so that you're not just waiting like half an hour or more just trying to get to a department, and it may not even be the correct department. … It's just nice to have humans in the loop and talk to a real human, and just find the ways to make it efficient in that matter,” Dial said.

Both Matta and Dial said the clerk’s office has great and experienced staff who they plan to rely on and support.

“I know that it's very scary to see a 19-year-old being your boss, but I want these people to know that their jobs are safe, nothing substantial will change, I don't plan on clearing house, I plan on keeping everything the same for a good while, and then slowly we can start instituting the e-filing, and then we can start doing the language stuff,” Matta said.

“We need to have a clerk that stands up for the public, but also stands up for the employees, who work in these different departments and making sure that the culture of the department represents what we want, which is going to be excellence, good customer service, and just treating everyone with respect,” Dial said.

DeRose encouraged whichever candidate wins the election to do a “listening tour” with the staff.

“You've got great people working for you. Some of them have been there a long time, you know, take good care of them. They've dedicated their careers in many cases to this office, and you know, they know what they're talking about,” DeRose said.