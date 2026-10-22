Candidates for Arizona treasurer threaten legal action, accuse each other of lying in campaign ads

Arizona state treasurer candidate Elijah Norton is refusing to stop putting out attack ads his Democratic opponent, Nick Mansour, says are full of lies.

Mansour’s team sent a cease-and-desist letter to Norton earlier this month , but Norton responded with his own letter , which includes details about every claim.

Norton is refusing to stop the ad campaign.

In fact, Norton said it’s Mansour who’s lying about both his own record and Norton’s.

Mansour’s senior campaign adviser, Eric Chalmers, said Norton is just showing how desperate he is.

“The evidence is overwhelming that Elijah cannot be trusted to tell the truth, let alone oversee billions of taxpayer dollars,” Chalmers said in a text.

With the election so close, Chalmers said the Mansour campaign doesn’t plan to file a lawsuit.

If they do, Norton said he will countersue.

“Our position is that the things that we were saying in the ads are true,” Norton said.

The candidates have each run a very aggressive campaign for months.

Norton’s claims about Medicare fraud

Norton is distributing ads with allegations that Mansour ran a company that committed Medicare fraud. He also has a website called ConmanNickmansour.com outlining several attacks

In 2007, Mansour did work for a company, Braden Partners, which provides medical equipment. The company later settled a lawsuit with the Department of Justice in 2017.

Braden Partners, which does business as Pacific Pulmonary Services, was sued for submitting claims to Medicare without getting required physician authorization.

Mansour said he worked as a vice president for less than a year and said he didn’t deal with Medicare there. But Norton claims that Mansour worked there closer to two years and that Mansour’s job did involve dealing with Medicare claims.

“Nick was once an employee at the company but did not control it. Further, Nick was not employed at PPS during any events that may have given rise to any investigation or ensuing settlement. He had departed PPS months before the events giving rise to a whistleblower complaint — one which, tellingly, does not mention Nick at all,” Mansour wrote in the cease-and-desist letter.

Mansour attacks on consumer lawsuits, reviews

Norton is the head of Veritas Global Protection Services, an insurance broker that offers vehicle protection plans.

Norton also founded RED Auto Protection in 2011 and went on to start CarGuard Administration in 2015. He was the CEO of both of those companies but is no longer affiliated with them.

Mansour is campaigning against Norton on the platform that those companies have been sued a combined total of more than 100 times.

Mansour is also highlighting some negative reviews those companies have received.

In response, Norton noted that the companies serve thousands of people over the course of many years and some amount of complaints, and even litigation, is not a smoking gun.

Mansour’s team also bashed Norton for injecting more than $4 million into his own campaign and accused him of trying to “buy” the election.

Norton ads say Mansour kept money from students

Mansour served as the chairman of the Arizona College of Nursing from 2010 to 2025.

A group of students at the Dallas campus filed a lawsuit against the school in 2022. The students said the school overcharged for their credit hours and wouldn’t let them transfer their credits to other schools. They also said the school made it intentionally difficult for the students to pass their classes.

The lawsuit does not mention Mansour.

The Arizona State Board of Nursing did give the college a slap on the wrist in 2022, finding that “AZ College demonstrated a pattern of noncompliance with their written policies.” That complaint also did not mention Mansour.

The board mentioned one incident when 10 students in Mesa were left without faculty supervision for about four hours because their faculty member had gone to the wrong building.

That’s one of the things Norton’s website accuses Mansour of doing.

“Left students unsupervised at clinical sites,” Norton’s website states.

Social media argument over Venmo, DUI charge

On Oct. 13, the candidates duked it out on social media after Norton published a Venmo transaction Mansour made with the nature of the transaction described as “hookers and blow.”

Norton implied that the transaction was literally to pay for those things and called Mansour unserious. Mansour responded that it was a joke, then claimed Norton had a DUI in 2018.

Norton said he wasn’t convicted and turned things back on his opponent.

“You should know the difference between being charged and found guilty. I was innocent. You were found guilty for running a nursing school scam and a company you helped run paid committed Medicare fraud, fined 11 million, and raided by the FBI,” Norton posted on X.

Norton sued a former opponent for attack ads

Norton filed a lawsuit against an ally of his opponent David Schweikert in the 1st Congressional District GOP primary race in 2022 for using attack ads Norton said were false.

A political action committee run by a man called John Huey put out mailers with the tagline “Elijah Norton Isn’t Being Straight With You.”