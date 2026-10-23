AZ Supreme Court sides with third-party candidates in dispute over Clean Elections Commission powers

The Arizona Supreme Court sided with two third-party candidates in a dispute over the powers of the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, but the ruling does not put an end to an ongoing investigation into allegations the candidates may have defrauded the state’s public campaign financing system.

Gubernatorial candidate Risa Lombardo and secretary of state hopeful Duwayne Collier filed a lawsuit in September after the commission voted to further investigate claims that their campaigns fabricated some of the $5 qualifying contributions they needed to collect to unlock millions of dollars in public funding from the commission.

Amongst other arguments, an attorney for Lombardo and Collier claimed the Clean Elections Commission had no authority to retroactively decertify candidates after the secretary of state and county recorder determined they collected enough of those signatures to qualify.

After a trial court judge dismissed the lawsuit, the Arizona Supreme Court agreed to review a single question in case: Does the Clean Elections Commission have the power to go back and decertify those candidates?

“It does not,” according to an order handed down by the Supreme Court on Friday.

“(State laws) assign to the Secretary of State and county recorders a discrete role in certifying qualifying contributions,” Chief Justice Ann Scott Timmer wrote. “The Commission’s rules, Ariz. Admin. Code § R2-20-105, further define those roles. The statute does not confer authority upon the Commission over that process, nor do the rules contemplate it.”

But the ruling won’t end the investigation into Lombardo and Collier, which began after the Arizona Mirror spoke to multiple people listed as contributors by the campaigns who say they never gave $5 contributions to either candidate.

In fact, Clean Elections Executive Director Thomas Collins told the Supreme Court that questions about a potential reversal of the Secretary of State’s certification were already resolved.

He said there were questions about potential mathematical errors in the secretary of state’s certification that were successfully dispelled by Lombardo’s attorney.

“That issue is resolved and has nothing to do with the director’s ongoing investigation — which has already yielded troubling evidence,” Collins' attorney wrote in a filing with the court.

Collins attorneys include declarations from 17 Arizonans listed as donors to Lombardo or Collier, who all swear they did not give $5 donations to either candidate.

In its order, the Supreme Court made clear it did not address the commission’s power to continue investigating Lombardo and Collier.

“We do not address the Commission’s authority to investigate any malfeasance in obtaining qualified contributions or the remedies that it may impose if malfeasance is found,” Timer wrote. “Those issues are best addressed after the commission investigates any alleged malfeasance and imposes a remedy if malfeasance is found.”

If found in violation of the Clean Elections rules, the candidates could face multiple penalties, including repayment of the public funding received by their campaigns. Lombardo has received around $2.8 million in primary and general election funding, while Collier has received about $740,000.

Arizona Green Party officials have disavowed Lombardo and Collier, calling them “sham” candidates with no connection to the party.