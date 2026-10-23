Mayes, Heap appear close to deal to restore voting for citizens blocked by Maricopa County recorder

State officials and Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap appear prepared to settle their legal dispute over two dozen U.S. citizens blocked from voting by the Recorder’s Office.

The voters in question were part of a group of 60 suspected non-citizens who voted in past elections after a decades-long driver’s license database error resulted in hundreds of thousands of Arizona voters not providing required proof of citizenship through no fault of their own.

Heap referred the 60 voters to Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell for investigation after he could not validate their citizenship status using the error-prone federal SAVE database. He also moved them to a “not eligible” voter status, meaning they cannot cast a ballot in the ongoing election.

Last month, Mitchell said the investigation found that 52 of the 60 voters in question are actually U.S. citizens.

But Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes say Heap failed to restore voting rights for 25 of those voters.

They sued his office this week in Maricopa County Superior Court, asking a judge to force Heap to immediately remove them from the “not eligible” list. Before filing the lawsuit, the Attorney General’s Office sent Heap a letter calling on him to restore voting rights to the affected individuals, but Heap did not respond.

At a hearing on Friday, Heap’s attorney James Rogers, who works with Trump-aligned America First Legal, defended the Recorder’s Office, saying Mitchell and Mayes had not provided Heap with the documented proof they used to validate that the people in question are U.S. citizens.

“And a quick way to perhaps just moot this entire case is if they were to just provide that evidence to the recorder,” Rogers told Judge Adele Ponce. “And if it satisfies the statutory requirements, the recorder is happy to restore those voters to active status.”

Rogers said Heap had already restored active status for one of the 25 voters after the person provided proof of citizenship to the Recorder’s Office.

The Attorney General’s Office, which worked on the investigation into the suspected non-citizen voters alongside the Maricopa County Attorney, appears willing to hand over that information.

“We would have happily turned that information over at any point in time had we simply been asked for it – had any response been forthcoming from the recorder's office,” said Kara Karlson with the Attorney General’s Office. “So that’s where we are, we’re happy to do that.”

But Karlson reiterated the Attorney General’s argument that Heap did not have the authority to move the voters onto a “not eligible” list in the first place, because state law only requires voter registration cancellation if a recorder “confirms” a registered voter is not a U.S. citizen .

Speculation based on the driver’s license database glitch alone is not enough to change a person’s status, the Attorney General’s Office argued.

“While we believe that demanding documentary proof of citizenship in this case for these voters who are already registered and were wrongfully put in the not eligible status in the first place turns the standard of proof on its head, we do have, in fact, all of the driver's license information and that’s qualified as satisfactory proof of evidence of citizenship according to (state law),” she said.

Karlson expressed concern the same issue could crop up again at the Recorder’s Office, which is run by Heap, who is aligned with President Trump and others who have falsely claimed voting by non-citizens is rampant is U.S. elections.

“And our concern is that going forward, this could happen at any time to any person that the recorder deems is not a lawful voter for reasons that remain unclear,” Karlson said.

Other county officials, including Heap’s fellow Republicans, agreed with the Attorney General’s Office.

That includes Mitchell, the Republican county attorney.

“The law does not allow for the placement of the voter in any sort of suspended category under these circumstances,” Mitchell said. “Nor does it allow for the County Attorney to stand in place of the Recorder to gather proof of citizenship. This is not my opinion. This is not a made-up process. This is the law.”

She also said Heap lied when he accused the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office of advising his office to cancel the voter registrations.

Instead, Mitchell said she advised the Recorder to follow state law, which requires the recorder to first confirm the person is not a U.S. citizen and then notify them that their registration will be cancelled unless they provide proof of citizenship within thirty five days.

Rogers, Heap’s attorney, claimed following that guidance may have resulted in the cancellation of the affected voters’ registration, though he did not say whether the Recorder’s Office ever mailed out those notices.

“So it's worth pointing out that we're in this situation right now because the reporter took a middle road trying to preserve these voters' ability to vote,” Rogers said.

However, he did not cite any state law that authorized Heap to take that alternative “middle road.”

Ultimately, the Recorder’s Office and Attorney General’s Office agreed to meet in a settlement conference on Friday afternoon in an attempt to resolve the issue.