Arizona AG, Maricopa County recorder resolve lawsuit to restore voting access for 24 U.S. citizens

Twenty-four U.S. citizens who had their voting access blocked by the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office can now cast ballots after Recorder Justin Heap and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes resolved a legal battle over the issue.

The voters in question were part of a group of 60 suspected non-citizens who voted in past elections after a decades-long driver’s license database error resulted in hundreds of thousands of Arizona voters not providing required proof of citizenship through no fault of their own.

Heap moved the voters into a “not active” status and referred them to Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. An investigation by Mitchell and the Attorney General’s Office later determined 52 of the 60 people are U.S. citizens.

But Heap did not immediately restore voter registration for 25 of those people, because Mayes and Mitchell did not provide the Recorder’s Office with the documentary proof they used to validate their registration, Heap’s attorney told a judge on Friday.

Mayes filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court this week seeking to force Heap to restore voter registrations for 25 affected citizens to allow them to vote in the fast-approaching November election.

In a court hearing Friday, both sides appeared willing to find a resolution and Kara Karlson with the Attorney General’s Office said she was prepared to provide the driver’s license information used to validate the voters.

The Attorney General’s Office and Heap met with Judge Christopher Whitten, a court-appointed mediator, on Friday afternoon and resolved the issue, Heap and Mayes said in separate statements.

“We needed legally sufficient documentation of citizenship, we received it, and we immediately restored the voters. Our office fulfilled its duty to protect eligible voters while upholding Arizona law,” Heap said in a statement.

Heap said the Recorder’s Office has restored active voter status for 24 of the people covered by Mayes’ lawsuit. Another person already had their status restored after they separately provided proof of citizenship to the Recorder’s Office, the recorder’s attorney said in court.

The Recorder’s Office also issued early ballots to 18 individuals in the group who are enrolled in the Active Early Voting List. Friday was the deadline to request an early ballot and the county says they should be mailed back by Oct. 27.

Mayes agreed to drop the lawsuit.

“The Arizona Attorney General’s Office will continue to enforce our voting laws and protect the sacred constitutional rights of every eligible voter in our state,” she said on social media.

Despite reaching the settlement, the Attorney General’s Office continues to maintain Heap did not have legal authority to move the affected voters into a “non active” status to begin with, because state law only requires voter registration cancellation if a recorder “confirms” a registered voter is not a U.S. citizen .

In this case, Heap never made that confirmation and moved the voters into the “non active” category before Mitchell and Mayes completed the investigation that ultimately affirmed the 25 people are U.S. citizens.